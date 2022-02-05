Travelodge planning new Waveney sites as part of expansion

The Travelodge in Lowestoft at Leisure Way opened in 2009. - Credit: Archant © 2009

Travelodge has set its sights on opening a number of new hotels across Suffolk, including in Lowestoft and Beccles.

The hotel company has plans to acquire 11 new locations across the county, on top of the seven they already operate.

An additional hotel is planned for the A12 near Lowestoft, to complement the pre-existing Travelodge on Leisure Way.

A company spokesperson said they were also targeting new locations in Beccles and Southwold as part of their expansion plans.

Coastal sites at Aldeburgh and Felixstowe are also being searched for possible locations.

Further possible sites in Suffolk include Bury St Edmunds, Martlesham, Newmarket, Saxmundham and Sudbury.

Work has already started on a new 99 room hotel in Ipswich near Portman Road.

The plans are part of the company's expansion programme across East Anglia, with a further nine planned for towns around Norfolk.