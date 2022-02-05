News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Business

Travelodge planning new Waveney sites as part of expansion

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 8:42 AM February 5, 2022
Back then, the opening of a new Travelodge in Lowestoft in 2009. Photo: Andy Darnell

The Travelodge in Lowestoft at Leisure Way opened in 2009. - Credit: Archant © 2009

Travelodge has set its sights on opening a number of new hotels across Suffolk, including in Lowestoft and Beccles.

The hotel company has plans to acquire 11 new locations across the county, on top of the seven they already operate. 

An additional hotel is planned for the A12 near Lowestoft, to complement the pre-existing Travelodge on Leisure Way.

A company spokesperson said they were also targeting new locations in Beccles and Southwold as part of their expansion plans.

Coastal sites at Aldeburgh and Felixstowe are also being searched for possible locations.

Further possible sites in Suffolk include Bury St Edmunds, Martlesham, Newmarket, Saxmundham and Sudbury.

Work has already started on a new 99 room hotel in Ipswich near Portman Road.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lowestoft school to double intake after extension granted
  2. 2 East Suffolk council tax bill set to rise
  3. 3 'A real buzz': First look at food hall vision for iconic seafront pavilion
  1. 4 A12 reopens after emergency services called to two-vehicle crash
  2. 5 Young woman overcomes MS diagnosis to set up own business
  3. 6 Lorry and driver of Citroen DS3 crash near Asda in Lowestoft
  4. 7 Trains to run from this weekend after flooding drama on line
  5. 8 'Mini-festival feel' set to be showcased in East Suffolk towns
  6. 9 Ethan, 7, to cut 14 inch long hair for valuable cause
  7. 10 East Coast derby delight as K&P shine under the floodlights

The plans are part of the company's expansion programme across East Anglia, with a further nine planned for towns around Norfolk.

Lowestoft News
Beccles News

Don't Miss

Pleasure Island in Cleethorpes was originally built as a sister park to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Take a trip around Pleasurewood Hills' abandoned sister park

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
john brandler and banksy

Warning after mystery person allegedly steals part of Banksy work

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Cars parked at The Wherry in Lowestoft were left stuck in water due to flooding.

Cars stranded as floods hit east coast - and more disruption coming

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Mikayla Stones was last seen at her home in Oulton, Lowestoft, on Friday, January 29 announce Suffolk Police.

Updated

Missing 13-year-old girl from Oulton found safe

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon