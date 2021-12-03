Virtual high street service aims to support Waveney shops

Shops in Lowestoft can benefit from the scheme - Credit: Nick Butcher

A virtual high street service launched by East Suffolk Council aims to help independent businesses across the district.

Residents anywhere in the district can use Click It Local East Suffolk enabling them to buy from any participating local shop and have it delivered on the same or next day.

From weekly food essentials, gifts and treats to last-minute basics, customers can buy everything they need from as many shops as they like, with one payment and one delivery.

The scheme is funded through the ERDF Welcome Back Fund and supported by East Suffolk Council.

Councillor Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s Deputy Leader and cabinet member for Economic Development said: “This exciting new scheme offers East Suffolk residents the best of both worlds – the opportunity to support their local businesses and the convenience of shopping online.

"The Christmas period is the busiest time of the year for many of our small independent businesses and Click It Local East Suffolk is an excellent way for people to continue to shop locally for Christmas and beyond.

"We would also encourage businesses to join the scheme and reach more customers across the district.”

Click It Local co-founder Steve Koch said: ”We are delighted that Click It Local has expanded to East Suffolk.

“Click It Local is a virtual high street that enables residents to buy from any independent shop and have it delivered straight to their door on the same day, our mission is to help save high streets and independent stores across the UK by making shopping local easier and faster.”

Almost 30 stores have already signed up to Click it Local East Suffolk.

This includes Didi Handmade Jewellery, Beccles Brew Co, Lowestoft Distillery, Hilton Macarons, Railway Farm Shop, Gecko Shoes, From Suffolk With Love, High Tide, Focus Organic, Palfrey and Hall, Mama Bears Cake Bar, Fadzook, Hill Farm Oils, Heritage Wines, Woodbridge Emporium, The Fishmonger at No 4, Suffolk Smokehouse & Deli, Farmhouse Bakery, Mills and Sons, Truly Traceable and Sweeties.

To shop Click It Local East Suffolk go to www.clickitlocal.co.uk (and enter your postcode).

Businesses interested in finding out more about signing up with Click it Local can contact georgina@clickitlocal.co.uk or sign up directly via https://www.clickitlocal.co.uk/store-sign-up/