'End of our tether' - Business's anger at three year water leak

Heather Powsey, left, and Denise Knell of Hair Force at the water leak outside their premises in The Street, Corton, which has been there three years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Two business managers have described how they are at the 'end of their tether' with a water leak that has been gushing for over three years.

Heather Powfey and Denise Knell, are joint managers of Hair Force, a hair salon in Corton, Lowestoft.

They have described how 'villagers are up in arms' accusing them of not fixing a gushing water leak even though it has nothing to do with their business.

Heather and Denise are now at their wits' end, saying that they want the water leak to be fixed.

The water leak in The Street, Corton, which has been there three years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Heather said: "A water leak first happened around eight years ago and that one was fixed.

"It happened again three years ago and ever since then it hasn't been properly fixed and water has just been gushing and bubbling out.

"No one from the water company is really bothered and they have said it is a natural spring.

"But even if it is, surely it needs to be channelled and fixed."

Heather Powsey, left, and Denise Knell of Hair Force are at their wits end. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Heather and Denise have been having problems with local villagers believing they are responsible for the water leak.

"The villagers are up in arms," Heather said.

She added: "They come past and think we are responsible by banging on the window and saying it is disgusting that the water is gushing everywhere.

"It is a nightmare, people are getting splashed and the bad weather doesn't help.

"Millions of gallons of water must have gone down the drain and I think what a waste.

"Something must be done."

The water leak in The Street, Corton, which has been there three years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A spokesman for Essex and Suffolk Water said the gushing water is not a leak and is unrelated to their network.

They said: “Over the years, we have used a wide range of leak detection techniques.

"We have also excavated the ground to inspect our assets, and even shut off the pipe overnight to check for any effect on the flow of water.

"None of these investigations have shown any link between the water and our network.

"We have liaised with Suffolk County Council to keep them informed of our findings.

“In relation to the question of channelling the water away from the area, surface water drainage is a matter for the local authority.”

Suffolk County Council has been contacted for comment.

People have been splashed by the water in the past. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



