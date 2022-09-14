MP hears fears of post-16 education providers amid soaring bills

Soaring energy bills and inflation has forced post-16 education providers to work with "one arm tied behind their back", an MP has warned.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous met with around a dozen college principals, training provider chief executives and business representatives in Norwich earlier this month to discuss how to meet Britain's skills needs in a post-Brexit, post-pandemic world.

Mr Aldous, who chairs a cross-party group of MPs and peers focused on further education, said: "It's investment in flesh and blood rather than investment in concrete and steel that is often most important."

He said a "good start" had been made on reforming the education system after the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill was passed into law earlier this year.

The Conservative MP also highlighted a multiple energy infrastructure projects in Norfolk and Suffolk which will require skilled workers, including local wind farms and Sizewell C nuclear plant.

One of the key concerns raised by attendees was around utility bills, with the leader of one East Anglian college warning energy prices had become so bad that "places could go bust."

Another provider said they had budgeted for a 50pc increase in their energy bills.

Members of the roundtable also called for employers to help providers better understand what skills are needed for future employment.

One attendee, whose organisation educates and supports adults with learning difficulties, called for more support for adults studying at lower levels as well as those trying to find employment.

Speaking after the event, organised by Grade Communications, Mr Aldous said: "It was incredibly interesting to hear the different views from providers which are delivering training from entry-level to degree-level and across the spectrum of different subjects and qualifications.

“It has certainly given me a lot of issues to discuss with the new Prime Minister and education secretary as well as colleagues in Parliament.

“Events like this provide a great opportunity to put politicians in touch with those on the front-line of public service delivery."

William Walter, managing director of organisers Grade Communications, said: "The event threw a harsh spotlight on the challenges which educators across the region are facing and it was great to see Peter engage so wholeheartedly with what the different college principals and provider chief executives had to say."