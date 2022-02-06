News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Business

MP calls for rail improvements after week of disruption

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 7:00 AM February 6, 2022
Workers observing the damage to the stopped train.

Workers observing the damage to the stopped train. - Credit: Mike Page

An MP has called for improvements to rail services to help east Suffolk "level up".

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, February 3, Waveney MP Peter Aldous highlighted recent flooding at Haddiscoe, which meant no trains were running between Lowestoft and Norwich all week - only resuming on Saturday morning.

He said: "Good services on that Wherry line and the east Suffolk line are vital if meaningful levelling up is to be delivered to the Waveney area.

MP Peter Aldous at the Save All Hallows Trust public meeting at Ditchingham Village Hall. PICTURE: J

Waveney MP Peter Aldous - Credit: Archant

"Can ministers confirm the government are committed to improvements on these two lines and that their ambitions extend beyond that suggested by Network Rail, which is that it aims to have a climate-resilient service on the Wherry lines in 28 years' time?"

Wendy Morton, parliamentary under-secretary for the Department for Transport, said: "I appreciate the incident near Haddiscoe will undoubtedly have caused disruption to passengers.

"Network Rail recently outlined its long-term adaptation ambitions, which are now being considered at local level.

"Importantly, this will help build greater understanding of the key areas of vulnerability that are critical in the development of plans to mitigate and minimise impacts on passengers."

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Pleasure Island in Cleethorpes was originally built as a sister park to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Take a trip around Pleasurewood Hills' abandoned sister park

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
john brandler and banksy

Warning after mystery person allegedly steals part of Banksy work

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Cars parked at The Wherry in Lowestoft were left stuck in water due to flooding.

Cars stranded as floods hit east coast - and more disruption coming

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Mikayla Stones was last seen at her home in Oulton, Lowestoft, on Friday, January 29 announce Suffolk Police.

Updated

Missing 13-year-old girl from Oulton found safe

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon