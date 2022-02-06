MP calls for rail improvements after week of disruption

An MP has called for improvements to rail services to help east Suffolk "level up".

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, February 3, Waveney MP Peter Aldous highlighted recent flooding at Haddiscoe, which meant no trains were running between Lowestoft and Norwich all week - only resuming on Saturday morning.

He said: "Good services on that Wherry line and the east Suffolk line are vital if meaningful levelling up is to be delivered to the Waveney area.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous - Credit: Archant

"Can ministers confirm the government are committed to improvements on these two lines and that their ambitions extend beyond that suggested by Network Rail, which is that it aims to have a climate-resilient service on the Wherry lines in 28 years' time?"

Wendy Morton, parliamentary under-secretary for the Department for Transport, said: "I appreciate the incident near Haddiscoe will undoubtedly have caused disruption to passengers.

"Network Rail recently outlined its long-term adaptation ambitions, which are now being considered at local level.

"Importantly, this will help build greater understanding of the key areas of vulnerability that are critical in the development of plans to mitigate and minimise impacts on passengers."