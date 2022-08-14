Waveney MP calls for September cost of living support plan

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said a revised cost-of-living support plan should be made next month, once a new PM takes charge.

It comes as the cost of living crisis is expected to intensify in the coming weeks, with further dramatic increases in energy bills on their way.

He said the issue had become on of the topics he'd been contacted about the most in recent weeks by constituents.

Mr Aldous said: "I do not feel it would be right to recall parliament during the summer recess, believing it to be more appropriate to wait until the next prime minister is in place and a clearer picture concerning the likely situation in the energy market is available.

"In September, new ministers will be in place and it is important that support reflects their priorities based on what will by then be a revised assessment of the situation.

"I argued and voted against the withdrawal of the pandemic-induced £20 uplift to Universal Credit last September, and continue to believe the government made a strategic mistake in proceeding with this.

"Millions of people would have found themselves better protected against this year's rampant inflation had the uplift been retained.

"Having been disappointed that the then-chancellor did not do more in his spring statement, I was pleased to see him subsequently introduce more targeted support for the most vulnerable through direct payments and the Household Support Fund.

"Clearly the situation is worsening, and more support is required."

Mr Aldous said it was "essential" that Universal Credit serves as a safety net for the most vulnerable in society.

He added: "This year's up-rating must represent a real-terms increase, whilst the state pension 'Triple Lock' is restored to protect pensioners.

"I also believe that there is a need to secure better protections for the most vulnerable in the energy market, and am currently promoting the introduction of a social tariff.

"This would be designed to protect those in energy poverty who pay a perilously high proportion of their income towards energy bills.

"I do not believe the time is right to suspend the price cap in current circumstances, though in the longer-term it may be necessary to review this and consider whether it is the best means of protecting vulnerable consumers and ensuring a competitive energy market."

The Conservative MP also reiterated fears that a windfall tax could deter future investment in Lowestoft.

He said: "In terms of windfall taxes, while I understand the public clamour for these it is important to have in mind that oil and gas companies' soaring profits reflect the significant increase in wholesale prices and will not last.

"The UK offshore industry is now paying the highest rate of tax in its history, and is set to contribute £12-£13 billion in UK tax revenue this year alone.

"This revenue is helping to finance the support the government has put in place.

"It is also very important that taxation on energy company profits does not deter investment in new low carbon technologies.

"Lowestoft stands to benefit from this in terms of creating new jobs, which in the long term will help regenerate the area.

"Moreover, this investment is sorely needed to increase the UK's own capacity and deliver a higher degree of energy sovereignty.

"A failure to do this will see us vulnerable to global fluctuations in price and result in less protections for consumers."

Mr Aldous added that, alongside NHS dentistry, the cost-of-living-crisis is the subject he is contacted about most by constituents and local businesses.

He said: "People can see major problems coming down the track and are nervously looking to their politicians for support.

"While the coming period is set to be unavoidably challenging for millions of people, it is essential that we deliver for them, with the highest degree of focus on the most vulnerable."