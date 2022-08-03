Firm 'incredibly proud' after supplying Euro 2022 goalposts

The Wembley goals being installed ahead of the historic victory for England's women’s team at Euro 2022, which were supplied by Harrod Sport in Lowestoft. - Credit: Harrod Sport

When Chloe Kelly's extra-time winner hit the back of the net for England at Wembley on Sunday, a Lowestoft firm was beaming with pride.

But staff at Harrod Sport weren't just thrilled with The Lionesses' Euro 2022 win - they had made the goals the ball was fired into.

As the UK’s leading manufacturer of sports equipment, Harrod Sport - part of the Harrod UK group of companies - has supplied some of the world's largest sporting events and stadiums from its base on the South Lowestoft industrial estate.

And as the Lionesses were roared on all their way to glory, Harrod Sport showcased its FIFA Approved Stadium Pro Goals throughout Euro 2022.

A Harrod Sport spokesman said the company had first supplied goals to the UEFA Euro Championships at Wembley Stadium in 1996.

"Since then, the company has gone on to build a 20-year relationship with the stadium and has supplied a plethora of equipment throughout that time," the spokesman said.

"Most recently, our FIFA Approved Stadium Pro Goals were used throughout UEFA Women’s EURO’s 2022."

Featuring at grounds from MK Dons to Sheffield United, the goals "were at the forefront" of every stage of the tournament.

The company's popular Portable Goals and Barrier Systems were also supplied to the top training venues all over the country specifically for the Women’s Euros.

Of the momentous occasion, managing director, Stephanie Harrod, said: “We were delighted to have our goals supplied to the UEFA Women’s Euros 2022.

"Our congratulations go to not only the current team and staff, but also everybody who has played a part over the years to help get women’s and girls’ football to where it is now.

"We are incredibly proud to support local women’s and girls’ football and play a small part in providing more opportunities for women and girls involved in football.

"The female pathway is stronger than ever!”

With Harrod Sport being long-time supporters of local women’s football, this is highlighted by its ongoing relationship with Norfolk FA.

The company is the lead sponsor of the Harrod Sport Women’s Cup and the Harrod Sport Women’s and Girls Cup - a female-only summer tournament held at the Football Development Centre in Bowthorpe.

Recently their Finesse coaching equipment was also supplied to support the newly launched Coaches Club.