Where is the cheapest petrol and diesel in Waveney?
- Credit: PA
Drivers continue to face increasing prices at the pumps as the cost of petrol and diesel soar.
On Wednesday, March 9, we visited 14 petrol stations around Waveney, as well as the A143/A146 services in Gillingham in south Norfolk, to see how the prices compare.
Diesel, which hit a record average high cost across the country this week, averaged 164.3 at forecourts in the area, while petrol averaged 156.9.
With many prices still to come down following a sharp rise last year, oil prices have risen again amid concerns over the reliability of supplies due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
BP, Gillingham services
Petrol: 161.9
Diesel: 175.9
Esso, Beccles Road, Oulton Broad
Petrol: 160.9
Diesel: 172.9
Shell, Normanston Drive, Lowestoft
Petrol: 159.9
Diesel: 169.9
Shell, High Street, Lowestoft
Petrol: 159.9
Diesel: 169.9
Tesco Superstore, George Westwood Way, Beccles
Petrol: 157.9
Diesel: 159.9
BP, Gosford Road, Beccles
Petrol: 156.9
Diesel: 168.9
Harvest, High Street, Kessingland
Petrol: 156.9
Diesel: 163.9
Tesco Superstore, Leisure Way, Lowestoft
Petrol: 156.9
Diesel: 159.9
Gulf, Foxburrow Hill, Lowestoft
Petrol: 156.9
Diesel: 159.9
BP, Kirkley Run, Lowestoft
Petrol: 155.9
Diesel: 163.9
Pace, The Street, Carlton Colville
Petrol: 155.9
Diesel: 163.9
Co-Op, Hillside Road East, Bungay
Petrol: 153.9
Diesel: 158.9
Morrisons, George Westwood Way, Beccles
Petrol: 153.9
Diesel: 157.9
ASDA, Belvedere Road, Lowestoft
Petrol: 152.7
Diesel: 159.7
Morrisons, Tower Road, Pakefield
Petrol: 152.7
Diesel: 158.7