Where is the cheapest petrol and diesel in Waveney?

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 5:32 PM March 9, 2022
File photo dated 15/08/13 of a petrol pump as petrol pump prices have plunged in the last month with

Petrol prices have risen again - Credit: PA

Drivers continue to face increasing prices at the pumps as the cost of petrol and diesel soar.

On Wednesday, March 9, we visited 14 petrol stations around Waveney, as well as the A143/A146 services in Gillingham in south Norfolk, to see how the prices compare.

Diesel, which hit a record average high cost across the country this week, averaged 164.3 at forecourts in the area, while petrol averaged 156.9.

With many prices still to come down following a sharp rise last year, oil prices have risen again amid concerns over the reliability of supplies due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fuel prices at BP at Gillingham Services on the A143.

Fuel prices at BP at Gillingham Services on the A143. - Credit: Reece Hanson

BP, Gillingham services

Petrol: 161.9

Diesel: 175.9

Fuel prices at Esso in Oulton Broad.

Fuel prices at Esso in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Esso, Beccles Road, Oulton Broad

Petrol: 160.9

Diesel: 172.9

Fuel prices at Shell on Normanston Drive, Lowestoft.

Fuel prices at Shell on Normanston Drive, Lowestoft. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Shell, Normanston Drive, Lowestoft

Petrol: 159.9

Diesel: 169.9

Fuel prices at Shell in Lowestoft.

Fuel prices at Shell in Lowestoft. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Shell, High Street, Lowestoft

Petrol: 159.9

Diesel: 169.9

The forecourt at Tesco in Beccles.

The forecourt at Tesco in Beccles. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Tesco Superstore, George Westwood Way, Beccles

Petrol: 157.9

Diesel: 159.9

Fuel prices at BP in Beccles.

Fuel prices at BP in Beccles. - Credit: Reece Hanson

BP, Gosford Road, Beccles

Petrol: 156.9

Diesel: 168.9

Fuel prices at Harvest in Kessingland.

Fuel prices at Harvest in Kessingland. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Harvest, High Street, Kessingland

Petrol: 156.9

Diesel: 163.9

Fuel prices at the Tesco Superstore in Lowestoft

Fuel prices at the Tesco Superstore in Lowestoft - Credit: Reece Hanson

Tesco Superstore, Leisure Way, Lowestoft

Petrol: 156.9

Diesel: 159.9

Fuel prices at Gulf, in Lowestoft.

Fuel prices at Gulf, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Gulf, Foxburrow Hill, Lowestoft

Petrol: 156.9

Diesel: 159.9

Fuel prices at BP in Kirkley Run, Lowestoft.

Fuel prices at BP in Kirkley Run, Lowestoft. - Credit: Reece Hanson

BP, Kirkley Run, Lowestoft

Petrol: 155.9

Diesel: 163.9

Fuel prices at Pace in Carlton Colville

Fuel prices at Pace in Carlton Colville - Credit: Reece Hanson

Pace, The Street, Carlton Colville

Petrol: 155.9

Diesel: 163.9

Fuel prices at Co-Op in Bungay.

Fuel prices at Co-Op in Bungay. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Co-Op, Hillside Road East, Bungay

Petrol: 153.9

Diesel: 158.9

Fuel prices at Morrisons in Beccles.

Fuel prices at Morrisons in Beccles. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Morrisons, George Westwood Way, Beccles

Petrol: 153.9

Diesel: 157.9

Fuel prices at ASDA, in Lowestoft.

Fuel prices at ASDA, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Reece Hanson

ASDA, Belvedere Road, Lowestoft

Petrol: 152.7

Diesel: 159.7

Fuel prices at Morrisons in Pakefield.

Fuel prices at Morrisons in Pakefield. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Morrisons, Tower Road, Pakefield

Petrol: 152.7

Diesel: 158.7

