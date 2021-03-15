Which Adnams pubs are reopening on April 12?
- Credit: Adnams
A brewery has confirmed plans to reopen all its beer gardens within a week of restrictions being eased next month.
More than 80pc of Adnams pubs will reopen on Monday, April 12, providing restrictions allow and weather permits, while the remaining eight will welcome back customers from Saturday, April 17.
Nick Attfield, director of properties for Adnams, said: "As I am sure you would imagine, we are incredibly excited to welcome our customers back again.
"We have missed our customers terribly and we are thrilled that we are coming out of our hibernation.
"We are again expecting strong demand and, where possible, booking will be key to avoid any disappointment, and our websites and social media will be constantly updated.
"A heartfelt thank you to all our customers for their kind messages and support throughout. It means a great deal to us all."
Three of the group's Southwold pubs, including The Crown, on High Street, The Blyth, on Station Road, and Sole Bay Inn, on East Green, are not set to reopen until April 17, alongside the Plough Inn in Wangford, the Ship Inn in Levington, the Hospital Arms in Colchester, and the two White Hart pubs in Aldeburgh and Blythburgh.
The Adnams pubs aiming to reopen from April 12 include:
- Anchor Inn, Walberswick
- Angel Hotel, Halesworth
- Bell Inn, Walberswick
- Bell Inn, Middleton
- Black Tiles, Martlesham
- Butt and Oyster, Pin Mill
- Castle, Cambridge
- Cherry Tree, Woodbridge
- Cross Keys, Aldeburgh
- Crown Inn, Snape
- Eel's Foot, Eastbridge
- Ferry Inn, Stokesby
- Five Bells, Wrentham
- Golden Key, Snape
- Greyhound, Ipswich
- Half Moon, Walton
- Harbour Inn, Southwold
- Horse and Groom, Wivenhoe
- Jolly Sailor, Orford
- King's Head, Orford
- King's Head, Woodbridge
- Lord Nelson, Southwold
- Maybush, Waldringfield
- Mill Inn, Aldeburgh
- Queen's Head, Blyford
- The Randolph, Reydon
- Red Lion, Southwold
- Rumsey Wells, Norwich
- Swan Hotel, Southwold
- Swan Inn, Stalham
- Wherry, Geldeston
- White Hart, Halesworth
- White Horse, Blakeney
- White Horse, Westleton
- William and Florence, Norwich
- Worlds End, Mulbarton
The pubs aiming to reopen from April 17 are:
- The Blyth, Southwold
- The Crown, Southwold
- Hospital Arms, Colchester
- Plough Inn, Wangford
- Ship Inn, Levington
- Sole Bay, Southwold
- White Hart, Aldeburgh
- White Hart, Blythburgh
Under the government's rules, pubs and restaurants can serve customers outdoors again from April 12. If the roadmap continues as planned, they will then be able to serve people indoors from May 17.