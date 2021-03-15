Which Adnams pubs are reopening on April 12?

Published: 11:15 AM March 15, 2021 Updated: 11:50 AM March 15, 2021

The Swan Hotel in Southwold is due to welcome back customers from April 12. - Credit: Adnams

A brewery has confirmed plans to reopen all its beer gardens within a week of restrictions being eased next month.

More than 80pc of Adnams pubs will reopen on Monday, April 12, providing restrictions allow and weather permits, while the remaining eight will welcome back customers from Saturday, April 17.

Nick Attfield, director of properties for Adnams, said: "As I am sure you would imagine, we are incredibly excited to welcome our customers back again.

Nick Attfield, director of properties at Adnams - Credit: JAMES BEDFORD/ADNAMS

"We have missed our customers terribly and we are thrilled that we are coming out of our hibernation.

"We are again expecting strong demand and, where possible, booking will be key to avoid any disappointment, and our websites and social media will be constantly updated.

"A heartfelt thank you to all our customers for their kind messages and support throughout. It means a great deal to us all."

Three of the group's Southwold pubs, including The Crown, on High Street, The Blyth, on Station Road, and Sole Bay Inn, on East Green, are not set to reopen until April 17, alongside the Plough Inn in Wangford, the Ship Inn in Levington, the Hospital Arms in Colchester, and the two White Hart pubs in Aldeburgh and Blythburgh.

The Adnams pubs aiming to reopen from April 12 include:

Anchor Inn, Walberswick

Angel Hotel, Halesworth

Bell Inn, Walberswick

Bell Inn, Middleton

Black Tiles, Martlesham

Butt and Oyster, Pin Mill

Castle, Cambridge

Cherry Tree, Woodbridge

Cross Keys, Aldeburgh

Crown Inn, Snape

Eel's Foot, Eastbridge

Ferry Inn, Stokesby

Five Bells, Wrentham

Golden Key, Snape

Greyhound, Ipswich

Half Moon, Walton

Harbour Inn, Southwold

Horse and Groom, Wivenhoe

Jolly Sailor, Orford

King's Head, Orford

King's Head, Woodbridge

Lord Nelson, Southwold

Maybush, Waldringfield

Mill Inn, Aldeburgh

Queen's Head, Blyford

The Randolph, Reydon

Red Lion, Southwold

Rumsey Wells, Norwich

Swan Hotel, Southwold

Swan Inn, Stalham

Wherry, Geldeston

White Hart, Halesworth

White Horse, Blakeney

White Horse, Westleton

William and Florence, Norwich

Worlds End, Mulbarton

The White Hart in Blythburgh - Credit: Archant

The pubs aiming to reopen from April 17 are:

The Blyth, Southwold

The Crown, Southwold

Hospital Arms, Colchester

Plough Inn, Wangford

Ship Inn, Levington

Sole Bay, Southwold

White Hart, Aldeburgh

White Hart, Blythburgh

Under the government's rules, pubs and restaurants can serve customers outdoors again from April 12. If the roadmap continues as planned, they will then be able to serve people indoors from May 17.