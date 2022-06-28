See stunning image of Pakefield Man gazing at night's sky

The Pakefield Man made a welcome return to Lowestoft's South Beach earlier this month ahead of the First Light Festival, and one photographer captured this stunning image of him gazing out at the night's sky.

Photographer Caine Hammond captured the image following the festival, in which the figure was filled with straw and set on fire shortly before midnight on June 18.

He said: "I took this shot as it was perfect conditions for astrophotography and he seemed to be a good subject!"

The Pakefield Man - Credit: Caine Hammond Photography

The sculpture became an iconic symbol of the First Light Festival, which attracted around 30,000 people to the town in 2019.

Sculpture Tobias Ford had captured the hearts of visitors to that inaugural event with the Pakefield Man - a large iron human form which was inspired by a flint, evidence of the earliest humans in Britain, found under Pakefield Cliffs.