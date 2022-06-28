News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

See stunning image of Pakefield Man gazing at night's sky

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:54 AM June 28, 2022
The Pakefield Man

The Pakefield Man - Credit: Caine Hammond Photography

The Pakefield Man made a welcome return to Lowestoft's South Beach earlier this month ahead of the First Light Festival, and one photographer captured this stunning image of him gazing out at the night's sky.

Photographer Caine Hammond captured the image following the festival, in which the figure was filled with straw and set on fire shortly before midnight on June 18.

He said: "I took this shot as it was perfect conditions for astrophotography and he seemed to be a good subject!"

The Pakefield Man

The Pakefield Man - Credit: Caine Hammond Photography

The sculpture became an iconic symbol of the First Light Festival, which attracted around 30,000 people to the town in 2019.

Sculpture Tobias Ford had captured the hearts of visitors to that inaugural event with the Pakefield Man - a large iron human form which was inspired by a flint, evidence of the earliest humans in Britain, found under Pakefield Cliffs.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Cars across East Anglia have been covered in dust

Why has my car been covered in dust?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft police

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The QD store in Lowestoft, which is marking its first anniversary back in the town with an event thi

Town centre QD set to close at end of the month

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A Battle of Britain flypast will be taking place over Lowestoft today

Where you can see the Battle of Britain memorial flypast today

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon