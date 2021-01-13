Group supporting cancer sufferers marks anniversary in style

Published: 9:00 AM January 13, 2021

Support group Can-cervive preparing the special gift boxes ahead of distribution to its members. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A support group that provides a helping hand for those diagnosed with cancer has celebrated its fifth anniversary.

The charity, which was established to address the needs of anyone whose family or friends are cancer sufferers, has offered a helping hand to men and women of all ages to help them cope with their diagnosis.

Can-cervive has been supporting cancer patients in Great Yarmouth and Waveney over the years - and they marked its fifth anniversary by treating its members to a special box full of goodies recently.

Can-cervice was founded in 2015 by friends in Lowestoft, with the group run by Emma Tills, Jo Pawlett, Vicky Penning and Lindsay Coleman.

The Can-cervive cancer support group celebrates its fifth anniversary. Picture: Courtesy of Jo Pawlett - Credit: Courtesy of Jo Pawlett

Covering the catchment area of the James Paget University Hospital in Waveney and Gt Yarmouth, Vicky Penning said: "The fifth anniversary of Can-cervive took place last March, and this was our last face-to-face meeting before lockdown.

"We have been having meetings online every month since then and we had planned an afternoon tea at Lowestoft College, which sadly had to be cancelled.

"So in lieu of that we decided to give everyone a gift of a treat box full of goodies including a takeaway afternoon tea."

The group had been given National Lottery funding, and as they had been unable to meet up with members in person they decided to purchase them a festive gift.

"We had some National Lottery funding and we wanted to spend it on the members before 2020 ended," Vicky Penning added.

Jo Pawlett said: "After a tough year, Emma, Vicky, Lindsay and I were keen to purchase members a Christmas gift."

In total, 80 gifts were distributed - with 35 being collected from Oulton Broad, 35 from the hospital as 10 were delivered to vulnerable members.

The gift boxes featured a Christmas tree decoration - which was kindly personalised by Emma Shilling at Stiching Magpie - along with a sausage roll, a mince pie, a Christmas cake, a chocolate bomb, three festive biscuits and a teabag to make tea.

Owner of No. 142 Café and Bar in Oulton Broad, Veselka Ignatova who helped with donations for the special gift boxes. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Vicky Penning said: "No. 142 Café and Bar in Oulton Broad did all of the bakes and the Christmas tree decorations - each personalised with ‘Can-cervive 2020’ - were made by Emma Shilling.

"We have really tried to support local businesses.”

Lindsay Coleman said: “Being able to see our members face to face, albeit briefly and at intervals as they collected their gifts, was the first thing we have been able to do since lockdown and was really great.”