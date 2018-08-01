Cancer support group enjoys Gareth Gates meet and greet

Published: 10:37 AM August 1, 2018 Updated: 10:13 PM October 10, 2020

Cancer support group Can-cervive was invited to attend a meet and greet with Gareth Gates. Picture: Can-cervive - Credit: Archant

Members of a cancer support group were given the opportunity to meet a pop sensation turned West End star.

Cancer support group Can-cervive was invited to attend a meet and greet with Gareth Gates. Picture: Can-cervive - Credit: Archant

In partnership with Macmillan, Can-cervive was invited by Warner Leisure Hotels to attend a meet and greet at Gunton Hall with Gareth Gates, who made his name on talent show Pop Idol in the early noughties.

Group founders Emma Tills and Jo Pawlett had the chance to sit with Gates in the hall's gardens on Saturday, July 21, and spoke to him about their efforts to support those diagnosed with cancer in the Lowestoft area.

The group also received a grant from Macmillan that allowed 40 members to be treated to cream tea at the Cliff Hotel in Gorleston. Picture: Can-cervive - Credit: Archant

The group, which meets at James Paget University Hospital's Louise Hamilton Centre, also recently received a grant from Macmillan that allowed 40 members to be treated to cream tea at the Cliff Hotel in Gorleston.

Can-cervive would like to thank Macmillan for their financial support and the Cliff Hotel who made the special event so enjoyable.