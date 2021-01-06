News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News

'Cannabis enthusiast' with interest in different strains appears in court

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 8:27 AM January 6, 2021    Updated: 8:30 AM January 6, 2021
street

Edgarq Ozols lives on Drifters Way, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk. - Credit: Google Maps

A 'cannabis enthusiast' has been given a suspended prison sentence after being caught trying to buy £3,370-worth of the drug.

Edgarq Ozols, 23, of Drifters Way, Great Yarmouth, was found to have been trying to buy the drug on his phone during a raid at Raglan Street, Lowestoft.

Ozols, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between March 2 and March 9, 2019 at Ipswich Crown Court.

He was given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work.

Andrew Thompson, for Ozols, said his client was a cannabis "enthusiast" who took an interest in different strains of the drug and sold it to fellow enthusiasts.

You may also want to watch:

He accepted Ozols planned to sell the drug at a profit and would have used the money to fund his own cannabis use.

He said Ozols was due to have started a new job as a painter and decorator but this had been thwarted by the latest national lockdown.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Abandoned' - Neighbours ignore council plea and clean up pond
  2. 2 11 patients with Covid die in three days at Norfolk hospital
  3. 3 Man fights rip tide in life-threatening Christmas swim
  1. 4 New school and 1,300-homes planned as Garden Village 'virtual exhibition' launches
  2. 5 Teaching assistant died after A143 crash - inquest hears
  3. 6 Suspended sentence for cannabis dealer who 'got into wrong crowd'
  4. 7 'Once in a lifetime' - all the huge investments in Lowestoft in 2021
  5. 8 Want to be a nurse but no qualifications? Here's your chance
  6. 9 What's the difference between Tier 4 and lockdown? Not much
  7. 10 Explained: What are the new national lockdown restrictions?

He said Ozol”s life had moved on in a positive way since the offence, which was committed nearly two years ago.



Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gallery

Town's new £126m bridge will bring 'enormous benefits'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Woman who died in A143 crash named

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Vandals damage beach huts and seafront pier

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Education News

'I am really excited': Acting headteacher looking forward to new role

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus