'Cannabis enthusiast' with interest in different strains appears in court

Published: 8:27 AM January 6, 2021 Updated: 8:30 AM January 6, 2021

A 'cannabis enthusiast' has been given a suspended prison sentence after being caught trying to buy £3,370-worth of the drug.

Edgarq Ozols, 23, of Drifters Way, Great Yarmouth, was found to have been trying to buy the drug on his phone during a raid at Raglan Street, Lowestoft.

Ozols, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between March 2 and March 9, 2019 at Ipswich Crown Court.

He was given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work.

Andrew Thompson, for Ozols, said his client was a cannabis "enthusiast" who took an interest in different strains of the drug and sold it to fellow enthusiasts.

He accepted Ozols planned to sell the drug at a profit and would have used the money to fund his own cannabis use.

He said Ozols was due to have started a new job as a painter and decorator but this had been thwarted by the latest national lockdown.

He said Ozol”s life had moved on in a positive way since the offence, which was committed nearly two years ago.







