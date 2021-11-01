Emergency services called as car crashes into shop
- Credit: Google Maps
A car has crashed into a shop in Lowestoft — with three fire engines being called to the scene.
Emergency services were called just after 12.50pm today after a Hyundai i10 crashed into a wall at the side of the One Stop store in Carlton Road.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The crash has not caused much damage to the structure of the shop and only minimal damage to the car.
"Crews are helping one person get out of the vehicle."
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that minor injuries have been reported, but said the road is not blocked.
You may also want to watch:
The spokesman also added that the vehicle is to be left where it is for later recovery.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs
- 2 Investigations continuing after stolen moped is involved in crash
- 3 Spooky Saturday event hailed as 'amazing' with town centre transformed
- 4 Hunt continues for man who chased victim at knifepoint in Lowestoft
- 5 Theme parks close rides as 60mph gusts batter coast
- 6 'We have a new challenge now' - Suffolk health leader on high Covid rates
- 7 Arrest made after man hit with club and knife during Lowestoft assault
- 8 Plans still in development for new 1,300 home garden village
- 9 Historic charity boosted by challenge in memory of soldier killed in Afghanistan
- 10 Opening date announced for new shop in Lowestoft town centre