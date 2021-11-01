Emergency services called as car crashes into shop

A car has crashed into a shop on Carlton Road in Lowestoft - Credit: Google Maps

A car has crashed into a shop in Lowestoft — with three fire engines being called to the scene.

Emergency services were called just after 12.50pm today after a Hyundai i10 crashed into a wall at the side of the One Stop store in Carlton Road.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The crash has not caused much damage to the structure of the shop and only minimal damage to the car.

"Crews are helping one person get out of the vehicle."

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that minor injuries have been reported, but said the road is not blocked.

The spokesman also added that the vehicle is to be left where it is for later recovery.

