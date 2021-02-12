Gas cylinder causes static caravan to catch fire
- Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station
Firefighters from Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to a holiday park on Friday morning after a gas cylinder caused a static caravan to catch fire.
Crews from Lowestoft South Fire Station and Lowestoft North Fire Station were called at 6.47am to Broadland Sands Caravan Park in Corton, Suffolk.
Three hose reels were used to extinguish the fire and fire fighters were at the scene for around 45 minutes.
No one was hurt or injured in the blaze.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended a static caravan fire this morning at Broadland Sands Caravan Park.
"Crews used three hose reels to extinguish the fire and ensure the surrounding area was made safe.
"A gas cylinder that was involved in the fire was also recovered and made safe."
The incident had been dealt with just before 7.30am.