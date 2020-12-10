Care home's panto performance 'to give residents a festive treat'

Published: 11:32 AM December 10, 2020

Staff at Oulton Park Care Centre are busy rehearsing for a performance of Cinderella that will be showcased to residents. Picture: Oulton Park Care Centre - Credit: Oulton Park Care Centre

Care home staff are taking on a new challenge over the festive season - as they prepare to put on a special show for the residents.

Staff at Oulton Park Care Centre, near Lowestoft, are busy rehearsing for a performance of Cinderella as they aim to "give residents a festive treat."

Andrea Pullinger, activities co-ordinator at the Barchester Healthcare home at Union Lane, Oulton, has taken on the role of the narrator and director.

She said: “In normal times we would have lots of entertainers visiting the home in the build-up to Christmas, but the need to protect residents from Covid-19 has prevented that this year.

“However, we were determined to still give residents a festive treat and decided to put on our own pantomime instead.”

Staff from across the home are taking part with the lead role of Cinderella played by administration assistant Gemma Hatton.

It will be performed next Thursday, December 17 at 2pm, and it is hoped to send residents’ families a video of the performance.