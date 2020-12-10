News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News

Care home's panto performance 'to give residents a festive treat'

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:32 AM December 10, 2020   
Staff at Oulton Park Care Centre are busy rehearsing for a performance of Cinderella that will be showcased to residents.

Staff at Oulton Park Care Centre are busy rehearsing for a performance of Cinderella that will be showcased to residents. Picture: Oulton Park Care Centre - Credit: Oulton Park Care Centre

Care home staff are taking on a new challenge over the festive season - as they prepare to put on a special show for the residents.

Staff at Oulton Park Care Centre, near Lowestoft, are busy rehearsing for a performance of Cinderella as they aim to "give residents a festive treat."

Andrea Pullinger, activities co-ordinator at the Barchester Healthcare home at Union Lane, Oulton, has taken on the role of the narrator and director.

She said: “In normal times we would have lots of entertainers visiting the home in the build-up to Christmas, but the need to protect residents from Covid-19 has prevented that this year.

“However, we were determined to still give residents a festive treat and decided to put on our own pantomime instead.”

Staff from across the home are taking part with the lead role of Cinderella played by administration assistant Gemma Hatton.

It will be performed next Thursday, December 17 at 2pm, and it is hoped to send residents’ families a video of the performance.

Most Read

  1. 1 Baby alpaca spotted sitting in front seat of car
  2. 2 'Brilliant example' in Lowestoft claims national railway award
  3. 3 Popular sweet shop becomes 'magical experience' after moving next door
  1. 4 Cyclist suffers serious leg injury in crash with car
  2. 5 Garden transformed into winter wonderland for seven charities
  3. 6 Norfolk and Suffolk to remain under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions
  4. 7 17-year-old boy who was missing for two weeks has been found
  5. 8 'How do they sleep at night?' Mum duped buying son online present
  6. 9 Suspect cleared of attempted robbery charge
  7. 10 Beauty spot hit by 'significant' erosion as walkers stray off footpaths
Oulton Broad News
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency works continuing to protect homes and coastline

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk Constabulary

Weapons, cash and phones found in Mercedes car

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

How to find out when bins will be collected in East Suffolk this Christmas

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus