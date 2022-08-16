Hundreds bask in sun for return of 'wonderful' event

Crowds at the Caribbean Fun in the Park event at Sparrow's Nest. - Credit: Mick Howes

With the weather resembling the hot, tropical climate of the Caribbean, revellers enjoyed music and entertainment at a coastal town park.

Parasols were much in evidence at Sparrow’s Nest Gardens in Lowestoft as others sought the shade from the many trees to enjoy the annual free concert of music and entertainment - this year billed as ‘Caribbean Fun in the Park’.

Organiser Kimble Reynolds said: “This is the 10th event I have put on here and in the past years it was called ‘Bands of Hope and Glory’.

"We raised funds for East Coast Hospice and Hospital Radio originally but this time we are supporting the Warren School, a special school in Lowestoft catering for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

"The Warren Association Trust are in the latter stages of fundraising for a new sensory playground.

“Each year this event gets better, and it is just wonderful that the entertainers are willing to come and appear here for free for an hour’s performance.

"It is very special, and I am really grateful for what they all do to support the charity.

“We had so many people come on the day, it was amazing really.

"They have enjoyed a family day and the standard of the musicianship has been first-class.

"I am in the piano business, and I know when things sound right, and this sounds good.

"All the bands were terrific, and they featured a range of music styles including blues, rock and covers.

"We have also had fantastic solo singers as well as the Signing Choir, martial arts demonstration, and a dance extravaganza.

“It’s not all about raising funds but also awareness of the wonderful project at the Warren School sensory playground.

"We not going to make thousands today, but as long as we make some money the awareness of what the school does and is planning is more important. They are nearing their target and this may get them even closer.

"It was also good to have the town Mayor Alan Green here to see what we are doing.

"People love coming here to be entertained and to have a great day out while listening to wonderful music and enjoying themselves."