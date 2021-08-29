News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Gallery

Joy as CARLFest returns to biggest crowd to date on 10th anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:54 PM August 29, 2021   
The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021.

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021. - Credit: Patrick Thurston/InAllHonesty Media

The "heart-warming end" to a popular musical festival has seen the biggest turnout to date.

The 10th and final CARLFest is taking place over the bank holiday weekend, with the four day extravaganza raising hundreds of pounds already.

The free music festival, which takes place at the Mariners Rest pub in Lowestoft, features an array of local acts, with the curtain coming down after the final day of performances on Monday.

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021.

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021. - Credit: Patrick Thurston/InAllHonesty Media

The Care and Real Lovin' Charitable Foundation, set up in memory of popular barman Dean 'Carl' Lawson, has raised thousands over the last decade for local causes.

Trustee and organiser Darren Steger-Lewis said: "It has been the best turnout to date.

You may also want to watch:

"We have raised over £1,500 so far and seen plenty of families and new faces enjoying the festival.

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021.

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021. - Credit: Patrick Thurston/InAllHonesty Media

"It's a heart-warming end to a chapter that has provided so much joy to so many people. 

"We're so thankful to everyone who has joined us for this year's festival."

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021.

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021. - Credit: Patrick Thurston/InAllHonesty Media

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021.

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021. - Credit: Patrick Thurston/InAllHonesty Media

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021.

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021. - Credit: Patrick Thurston/InAllHonesty Media

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021.

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021. - Credit: Patrick Thurston/InAllHonesty Media

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021.

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021. - Credit: Patrick Thurston/InAllHonesty Media

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021.

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021. - Credit: Patrick Thurston/InAllHonesty Media

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021.

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021. - Credit: Patrick Thurston/InAllHonesty Media

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021.

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021. - Credit: Patrick Thurston/InAllHonesty Media

Most Read

  1. 1 Could Pontins Pakefield welcome Afghan refugees?
  2. 2 Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital
  3. 3 East coast swimmers land gold for Paralympics GB at Tokyo 2020
  1. 4 People with these surnames could be sitting on an unclaimed fortune
  2. 5 Why you might need to book ahead at The Village Maid in Lound
  3. 6 Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in alleyway
  4. 7 New NHS dentist places in Suffolk 'by next summer'
  5. 8 Plans for £30m care home revised over transport concerns
  6. 9 Nick Knowles spotted dining at Lowestoft pub
  7. 10 Fourth signing of the week set to bolster Lowestoft Town FC
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A section of Waveney Drive in Lowestoft will be closed from Monday, September 6 until the end of July 2022.

Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Banksy artwork on the corner of London Road North and Regent Road in Lowestoft. 

Live

Former shop with Banksy art taken off market so owner can 'look at options'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Further reports of anti social behaviour have been reported in Sparrow's Nest, Lowestoft.

Suffolk Constabulary

Increased patrols around popular park in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Where are the best and worst McDonald's in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor? Photo: Archant

Food and Drink

McDonald's in Norwich runs out of milkshakes amid nationwide shortages

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon