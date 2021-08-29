Joy as CARLFest returns to biggest crowd to date on 10th anniversary

Gallery

Published: 3:54 PM August 29, 2021

The 10th and final CARLFest took place over the August bank holiday weekend in 2021. - Credit: Patrick Thurston/InAllHonesty Media

The "heart-warming end" to a popular musical festival has seen the biggest turnout to date.

The 10th and final CARLFest is taking place over the bank holiday weekend, with the four day extravaganza raising hundreds of pounds already.

The free music festival, which takes place at the Mariners Rest pub in Lowestoft, features an array of local acts, with the curtain coming down after the final day of performances on Monday.

The Care and Real Lovin' Charitable Foundation, set up in memory of popular barman Dean 'Carl' Lawson, has raised thousands over the last decade for local causes.

Trustee and organiser Darren Steger-Lewis said: "It has been the best turnout to date.

"We have raised over £1,500 so far and seen plenty of families and new faces enjoying the festival.

"It's a heart-warming end to a chapter that has provided so much joy to so many people.

"We're so thankful to everyone who has joined us for this year's festival."

