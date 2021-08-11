Driver seriously hurt after crashing into side of house near Lowestoft

Published: 11:08 AM August 11, 2021 Updated: 11:45 AM August 11, 2021

The conservatory wall in Wharfesdale in Carlton Colville after the car had been removed. - Credit: Mick Howes

A person remains in hospital after a car crashed into the side of a house near Lowestoft late Tuesday night.

The car was pulled out of a brick conservatory on the junction of Wharfedale and Ribblesdale in Carlton Colville this morning.

The homeowners were unharmed.

But the driver suffered suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a call at 12.11am and were at the scene for approximately 16 minutes. One appliance was sent from Lowestoft South.

You may also want to watch:

The footpath on one side of Ribblesdale remains closed.

Ribblesdale was closed as a result of the crash and the Border Bus service 146 was diverted to Castleton Avenue. The nearest alternative bus stops are Lowestoft Road and Stradbroke Road.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Highways said: "Road closure between Wharfedale and Airedale.

"No diversion has been put in place, road closed by police at 12.05am and manned by Suffolk Highways operatives through the night.

"Road will be reopened shortly."

For more information, call Suffolk Highways on 0345 6066 171