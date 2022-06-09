Hundreds enjoy fun in the sun as Jubilee fete is hailed a success

More than 1,000 people turned out as "a great community afternoon" attracted the crowds.

A Jubilee fete and celebrations aplenty saw families descend on the Carlton Colville Community Centre last Thursday, June 2 for a fantastic fun day.

Julie Hall Chair of Carlton Colville Town Council - Credit: Mick Howes

The event, which was organised by Carlton Colville Town Council, was hailed a success as the Jubilee celebrations saw local groups featuring among more than 20 stalls.

The crowds - featuring people of all ages - enjoyed music, games, demonstrations, activities, a raffle, visits from donkeys and displays of emergency service vehicles.

St Peters Carlton Colville Handbell Ringers. - Credit: Mick Howes

With more than 200 people turning out within 20 minutes of the fete starting, organisers said that at its peak around 1,100 people were in attendance.

The turnout led to Radio Suffolk, who had attended a number of events across the county, claiming it was the best attended they had seen.

Amanda and Sharon Clarke of Amanda Jane's Brownie Bakes - Credit: Mick Howes

A town council spokesman said: "Everything that was advertised went ahead as anticipated and the funds raised are going to support St Peters Church and the 2nd Carlton Colville Scout Group.

"The highlights of the day had to be the brass band playing some rousing James Bond numbers as well as the most appropriate 'God Save the Queen' and similar traditional tunes!"

Lowestoft and Pakefield Army Cadets with the 'stocks'. - Credit: Mick Howes

With the stocks proving "very popular", parents took it in turns to allow family members a chance to soak them with the wet sponges.

2nd Carlton Colville Scouts archery. - Credit: Mick Howes

The scouts also had large numbers taking part in their activities such as archery and the assault course.

The spokesman added: "The public on the whole very much entered into the spirit of the occasion and brought their picnic blankets and sandwiches in keeping with the traditional theme we were going for.

"The Town Council would like to thank not only Alison Ayers our clerk and Jill Tyler our vice chair for working tirelessly over recent months to ensure the event ran smoothly but also local residents who turned out in their droves to make the event a success.

"A huge thank you to everyone.

"It was great to see so many people of all ages enjoying themselves in our real traditional style event in the sunshine."