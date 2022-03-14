'A beautiful and historic building': Cash joy for Lowestoft Museum

A popular museum has been given a major cash boost of almost £250,000 to enable urgent repairs to take place.

Lowestoft Museum - in Nicholas Everitt Park is set to benefit from the cash - part of a £48m government pot.

The museum inside Broad House - a grade two listed building that dates from 1685 - is situated within Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad.

Lowestoft Museum collects, preserves and displays objects relating to the history of the area and its people.

The funding of more than £243,000 comes from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's Museum Estate and Development Fund.

It will enable urgent repairs and secure the future of the museum inside Broad House and its collections.

Bob Collis, heritage liaison officer for the Heritage Open Days steering group, hailed the funding award.

Mr Collis said: "The Lowestoft Museum is one of the oldest museums in the area and I have nothing but praise and the utmost respect and admiration for the people who continue to run and maintain this extraordinary collection of heritage artefacts.

"This town has already established itself as one of the most proactive heritage workplaces in the county, as evidenced by the amazing Heritage Open Days Festival, which Lowestoft came second in England in regarding numbers of events last year.

"The Lowestoft Museum has been one of the major contributory factors in that success.

"In my view the award is not only fully justified but is an acknowledgement of the sheer hard work and enthusiasm that the museum trustees and their volunteer team have put in to preserving local history and looking after it properly in such a beautiful and historic building."

Arts Minister, Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, said: “I am delighted that we are providing this funding to five critical cultural organisations in the East of England.

"Improving access to local libraries and museums is a central part of our plans to level up access to the arts and culture across the country and I can’t wait to see the difference these awards make.”