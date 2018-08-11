News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Cat loses tail after being swung ‘like a helicopter’ by mystery attacker

Published: 10:37 AM August 11, 2018    Updated: 10:13 PM October 10, 2020
Pumpkin’s tail was separated from her spine in the horrifying attack. Photo: Evelyn Rayer.

A cat's tail had to be removed after it was separated from her spine when she was swung 'like a helicopter' in a sustained and brutal attack.

Pumpkin get a cuddle from her best friend eight-year-old Kaitlyn. Photo: Evelyn Rayer.

Two-year-old Pumpkin has had her tail removed after the sickening assault earlier this month.

Evelyn Rayer found Pumpkin hiding under the bed covers at her Oulton Broad home and instantly knew something was wrong.

The cat did not greet her owner and seemed reserved - and Mrs Rayer noticed the cat's tail was swollen so took her to the vets.

Assuming an accident had befallen the friendly feline she was totally unprepared for what she was about to discover.

An X-ray shows the tail was separated from the rest of the spine during the attack. Photo: Evelyn Ra

She said: 'The vet showed me the x-rays and explained this was not an accident - it was intentional.

'When he said that, I just started crying.'

'He confirmed someone deliberately picked her up and flung her around until her tail became separated from her spine – we are lucky she can walk.

'It could have been a random person, a neighbour, a kid – but they were doing it for a while.'

Pumpkin with her best friend, eight-year-old Kaitlyn. Photo: Evelyn Rayer.

Due to the extent of Pumpkin's injuries her tail was removed - with a large scar left in its place as a constant reminder of the horrifying ordeal.

Mrs Rayer added: 'It's a long road to recovery, two weeks until the stitches are removed, and months until her nerve endings heal.'

The 31-year-old believes the cat's friendly nature could have left her vulnerable to attack.

She said: 'Pumpkin is very friendly but doesn't go far from the house because she's quite shy.

'Her friendliness could have been her downfall - she probably walked right up to the person.'

Mrs Rayer has chosen to keep the cause of Pumpkin's injury a secret from her eight-year-old daughter Kaitlyn and admitted the attack has changed her worldview.

She added: 'It has changed how I walk down the road, I've lost my trust in everybody. It could have been anyone.'

An RSPCA spokesman said: 'It is awful to think that someone has deliberately swung a cat by their tail.

'It is completely unacceptable to treat a cat in this way and we would urge anyone who has any information as to who may have done this to Pumpkin to call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.'

