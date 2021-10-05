Firefighters rescue cat trapped in car engine bay in Lowestoft
Published: 3:42 PM October 5, 2021
Firefighters in Lowestoft have been busy rescuing a cat that managed to get itself trapped in a car engine bay.
One crew from Lowestoft South was called to the scene at 5.09pm on Monday, October 4, to Cowslip Crescent in Lowestoft.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a cat stuck in an engine bay of a car on Cowslip Crescent, Lowestoft.
"Small cutting gear was used to release the cat.
"At 18:01 the cat was released from the engine bay and taken to a local vets."
A stop message was then received at 6.01pm.
