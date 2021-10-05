News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Firefighters rescue cat trapped in car engine bay in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 3:42 PM October 5, 2021   
cowslip crescent cat stuck

The cat was stuck in a car engine bay on Cowslip Crescent in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters in Lowestoft have been busy rescuing a cat that managed to get itself trapped in a car engine bay.

One crew from Lowestoft South was called to the scene at 5.09pm on Monday, October 4, to Cowslip Crescent in Lowestoft.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a cat stuck in an engine bay of a car on Cowslip Crescent, Lowestoft.

"Small cutting gear was used to release the cat.

"At 18:01 the cat was released from the engine bay and taken to a local vets."

You may also want to watch:

A stop message was then received at 6.01pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 600 tonnes of 'unflushable' waste clogs up drains and sewers
  2. 2 Boat firm set to launch spooky Halloween harbour tours
  3. 3 Man threatened teen with screwdriver before stealing bike and phone
  1. 4 Gull Wing costs 'within £145m budget' as project added to risk register
  2. 5 Fears 'stressed and burnt out' staff are quitting jobs at Suffolk hospitals
  3. 6 Lowestoft primary school roof catches fire
  4. 7 Lowestoft school blaze confirmed as external fire
  5. 8 Pub welcomes pizza company offering 'awesome' food for Lowestoft
  6. 9 Sir Michael Caine's East Anglian life remembered on Channel 5 documentary
  7. 10 Virtual London Marathon conquered by Danny's mum in crisis centre bid
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Crown Court

Lowestoft couple deny abusing two children

Jane Hunt

person
Craig Rivett East Suffolk Council former Post Office Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

Scheme to restore former Post Office could 'bring historic building back...

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Family and friends have created a naked calendar for Jack Harper to raise funds for his treatment trials for cancer.

Gallery

Naked calendar to raise money for loving father battling rare cancer

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The Banksy artwork on the corner of London Road North and Regent Road in Lowestoft. 

Work starts to convert empty Lowestoft store featuring Banksy mural

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon