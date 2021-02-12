Shock as cats die from suspected antifreeze poisoning

Published: 2:26 PM February 12, 2021

Tabitha, who was 4-years-old, was one of the cats to die. - Credit: RSPCA

Fears have been raised after a spate of cat deaths in Kessingland from suspected antifreeze poisoning.

Tests suggest three cats, who all belonged to the same owner, who lives on Francis Road, most likely ingested the toxic substance and died over the Christmas and New Year period.

The RSPCA has launched an investigation.

The cats' owner Andy Pollard said all three of his cats displayed the same initial symptoms of not wanting to eat and becoming lethargic.

He said his first cat, six-year-old Felix, became ill around December 10.

Felix, who was 6. - Credit: RSPCA

Just six weeks later the family’s other cat Ethel, who was only 18 months old, started displaying the same symptoms.

Then four days later Tabitha, who was four years old, stopped eating, and although she continued to play, the family felt that something wasn’t right and took her to the vets.

All cats were put down at the vets due to kidney failure.

Mr Pollard said he has been told eight other cats within the same area have also died.

Ethel was only 18 months old. - Credit: RSPCA

He said: “We have all been left devastated by what has happened to our beloved cats, they are part of the family and it’s just heart-breaking to have seen them suffer in this way.

“It is concerning for so many cats to die in a similar way in the same area since November so we reported this to the RSPCA.

"We also want to raise awareness in the local area and to ask people to be extra vigilant."

RSPCA inspector Natalie Bartle, who is investigating, said: “We are very concerned that a number of cats in the same area have died as a result of suspected antifreeze poisoning.

“At this stage we do not know if these were accidental incidents or deliberate but we would ask for everyone in the area to check where they keep their pesticides and chemicals including antifreeze and make sure it is secure and out of the way of cats.

"Signs of poisoning can be seen anything from 30 minutes after ingestion to two or three days.

"This can include some, or all of the following symptoms: Vomiting, seeming depressed or sleepy, appearing drunk or uncoordinated, seizures and difficulty breathing.”

Suffolk Police have not been informed of the incidents and the RSPCA is continuing investigations.