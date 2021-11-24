Charity festive lights display 'continues to go from strength to strength'
- Credit: Lewis Hugman
A popular Christmas lights display is set to make a welcome return from this weekend.
The charity festive lights display will be showcased once more at 8 Mimosa Walk in Lowestoft.
The annual display will be running from Saturday, November 27 through until January 2, between 4pm and 9pm.
Raising funds for Topcats, to help the Pakefield-based charity continue its great work supporting children and adults with additional needs, a special switch on of the festive lights display will take centre stage from 4.30pm this Saturday.
Organiser Lewis Hugman said: “The display is now in its fourth year and continues to go from strength to strength.
"This year we have stepped the display up once again investing heavily in new lights and further electrical work to support the future of the display.
"We will be holding a switch on event on November 27 starting at 4.30pm with refreshments available, music to get you in the festive spirit, a snow machine and possibly even a special guest - with lights on at 5pm.
"Topcats plays a big part in our local community offering support to 86 families within Lowestoft and surrounding areas."
Cash donations can be left in the donation box by the front door or visit its Facebook page for details.