Gala Day organisers take 'difficult decision' to cancel popular event
A popular bank holiday gala day has been cancelled for only the second time in its history.
The Lowestoft Lions’ main charity event of the year - the Oulton Broad Gala Day - was set to take place on August 30.
A scaled-down Mini Gala Day was due to be held at Nicholas Everitt Park on Oulton Broad in just over two months time.
But the Lowestoft Lions club announced this week that, "with regret," the replacement event will not now take place as originally hoped.
Team Gala spokesman Mark Lanham said: “It was a difficult but necessary decision for the organising committee to take.
"The need for enhanced Covid compliant public safety measures and the logistics in implementing these procedures forced the decision.
"This is only the second cancellation of the event since Lowestoft Lions organised the first Gala Day in 1993.
“While recognising this news is hugely disappointing for many, we hope that a similar event could return in 2022.”
