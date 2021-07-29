'You are our champion': Community praise for Olympian Charley Davison

Published: 4:43 PM July 29, 2021

Britain's Charley-Sian Davison, right, exchanges punches with China's Chang Yuan during their women's flyweight 51-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. - Credit: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

We’re so proud of you Charley - "you are our champion!"

That’s the community response echoing out around Lowestoft in support of talented Olympian Charley Davison.

The 27-year-old - hailed as a super mum after she spent six years away from the sport to have three children before remarkably returning to boxing and then making the Team GB Olympic squad in an incredible comeback - saw her golden hopes dashed on Thursday lunchtime.

Charley Davison (Blue) on her Olympic boxing debut. - Credit: GB Boxing

Having beaten the world number four seed emphatically last Sunday, Davison’s hopes of reaching the quarter finals in the women’s flyweight competition ended after a narrow defeat to the Olympic number two seed at the Tokyo Games.

Chinese boxer Yuan Chang took the unanimous verdict from the five judges, but the bout was not without controversy as a crushing blow from Davison in the final round somehow was not scored as a knockdown.

Pundits at ringside had Davison down as winning the last round - which included the big left hand punch that rocked Chang and saw her stumble to the canvas - and also the final minute of the second round at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.

But it was Chang that took the verdict, with scores of 29-28 on four scorecards in her favour.

There was however plenty of pride in Charley’s Olympic performances being shared in her hometown.

With ‘Team Charley Davison’ banners and posters being displayed across Lowestoft, the southpaw was roared on by her enthusiastic home support.

Johnny Lee, PE leader at Red Oak Primary in Kirkley - Charley's former primary school - said: "We are so proud of our former student Charley Davison.

"Your Olympic journey has been so inspiring for our students, staff and community.

"We look forward to giving you a Red Oak homecoming parade in September.

"You are our champion."

Charley Davison in sparring for Team GB. - Credit: GB Boxing

England Boxing - the national governing body of sport for boxing - said: “Davison does GB proud” adding that the Olympic journey may have come to an end “but what a fantastic comeback it’s been!”

Speaking after the defeat, Davison said: “I didn’t box anywhere near as good as I did in the first fight.

“It’s a different opponent obviously. It’s one of those things and it’s done now.

“You panic. You’ve got to win that first round, or you have to catch up.

“Everything got to me, and I didn’t box how I normally would.

“I should have got behind the jab and taken my time, but I rushed and got beat.

“I think I rushed my work, the nerves got to me a bit and just took over - its a shame.

“I came here for a medal. I didn’t come here to make up the numbers.

“I’ve got the experience now and it’s there in the future if I need it.

“I just can’t wait to get home now and see the kids.”

Understandably upset during the after bout interviews, when asked if she had a message for the home support, Davison said: “Thank you all, I hope I’ve done you proud.”

You have Charley - you’re an inspiration!