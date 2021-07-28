'One of the stories of the Games': Charley Davison continues Olympic dream

Published: 4:54 PM July 28, 2021

Talented Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison is set to take another step on the path to Olympic glory in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old mother-of-three will compete for a place in the flyweight quarter-finals against Yuan Chang of China on Thursday morning.

With 'Team Charley Davison' banners and posters being displayed across Lowestoft, the southpaw is being roared onto glory by her enthusiastic home support.

One of the banners on display in Lowestoft, supporting Team Charley Davison. - Credit: Leanne Argent Facebook

Following a classy display on her Olympic debut on Sunday - a unanimous 5-0 points destruction of Morocco’s Rabab Cheddar - Davison admitted there were some nerves ahead of her first appearance for Team GB.

She said: "I was warming up and I felt really good on the pads, the coaches were giving me good, positive feedback and telling me to believe in myself.

“That helps mentally when they’re feeding you that information.

Charley Davison in her Team GB vest. - Credit: GB Boxing

"I’d say I was about a seven out of ten, it wasn’t my best performance or at 100 per cent.

"I had a bit of ring rust and nerves even though I didn’t show it.

"With the first performance there’s always that wait and the anticipation.”

Anthony Ogogo and Charley Davison in 2011. - Credit: Mick Howes

A former clubmate in Lowestoft of fellow Olympian Anthony Ogogo, who won a bronze medal in 2012, Davison's Olympic journey continues with a last 16 bout that is set to be televised on BBC or interactive on the red button, on Eurosport, or via The Discovery+ App which is available via mobile devices, tablets, smart TVs and laptops/computers.

With the action coming thick and fast, if Charley is victorious on Thursday, she is scheduled to next be in action against either the Bulgarian or USA fighter in the quarter finals on Sunday, August 1 at 9.15am.

Charley Davison at the Lowestoft homecoming to mark her Team GB selection for the Tokyo Olympics. - Credit: Mick Howes

The semi finals will then take place next Wednesday, August 4 - where the losers would be awarded bronze medals - before the final is held on Saturday, August 7.

Hailed as a super-mum of three by GB Boxing, prior to making her Olympic debut GB Boxing's Performance Director Rob McCracken and World Class Performance Coach Dave Alloway were full of praise.

McCracken said: "Charley has developed into a really good boxer at the highest level.

"She did tremendously well in the qualifier and has gained real experience over the last 18 months she has been in the programme."

Alloway said: "The reason for coming back (to boxing) was the Olympic Games, which was a long shot, but obviously she has got good pedigree from her past as a youth.

"But to come back after all those years off and to do what she has done I think it is probably one of the stories of the Games for me."