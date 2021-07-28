News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison’s Olympic medal chase - how it could unfold

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:01 PM July 28, 2021   
Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison during the kitting out session for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at the Bi

Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison during the kitting out session for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at the Birmingham NEC - Credit: PA

Lowestoft's boxing star Charley Davison will return to action tomorrow morning (Thursday) at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old mother of three - who has her sights set on gold at the world's leading sporting spectacle - is competing for Team GB in the women's flyweight boxing category.

Charley Davison (right) with fellow Team GB squad members.

Charley Davison (right) with fellow Team GB squad members, Karriss Artingstall, Lauren Price and Caroline Dubois at the airport. - Credit: GB Boxing

After making her Olympic debut on Sunday, July 25, Davison laid down a marker for the rest of the competition with a unanimous 5-0 points destruction of Morocco’s Rabab Cheddar.

Morrocco's Rabab Cheddar, right, exchanges punches with Britains' Charley-Sian Davison during their

Charley Davison eased into the last 16 with a win over Morocco's Rabab Cheddar. - Credit: AP

Charley is now scheduled to box at 11.54am on Thursday, July 29, - the final bout of tomorrow at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo - as she faces the number two seed from China, Yuan Chang, who had a bye in the last 32.

This last 16 bout is set to be televised on BBC or interactive on the red button, on Eurosport, or via The Discovery+ App which is available via mobile devices, tablets, smart TVs and laptops/computers.

If Charley wins, she is scheduled to next be in action against either the Bulgarian or USA fighter in the quarter finals on Sunday, August 1, at 9.15am. 

The semi finals will then take place next Wednesday, August 4 - where the losers would be awarded bronze medals - before the final is held on Saturday, August 7.

Anthony Ogogo and Charley Davison in 2011.

Anthony Ogogo and Charley Davison in 2011. - Credit: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

Olympics
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Gallery

Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Mark Gee and his partner Joanne Croom have relocated to the historic High Street in Lowestoft.

Seafood restaurant and bar set to transform historic Lowestoft pub

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to former Lowestoft College lecturer Abraham Kwasi Kyereme - known as Joe to all who knew him.

Tributes paid to 'intelligent, humble, quiet and caring' family man

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
150 Year 11 students attended Pakefield High School’s prom

Gallery

Lowestoft-area high school honours Year 11 students with glitzy prom

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus