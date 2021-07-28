Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison’s Olympic medal chase - how it could unfold
- Credit: PA
Lowestoft's boxing star Charley Davison will return to action tomorrow morning (Thursday) at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
The 27-year-old mother of three - who has her sights set on gold at the world's leading sporting spectacle - is competing for Team GB in the women's flyweight boxing category.
After making her Olympic debut on Sunday, July 25, Davison laid down a marker for the rest of the competition with a unanimous 5-0 points destruction of Morocco’s Rabab Cheddar.
Charley is now scheduled to box at 11.54am on Thursday, July 29, - the final bout of tomorrow at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo - as she faces the number two seed from China, Yuan Chang, who had a bye in the last 32.
This last 16 bout is set to be televised on BBC or interactive on the red button, on Eurosport, or via The Discovery+ App which is available via mobile devices, tablets, smart TVs and laptops/computers.
If Charley wins, she is scheduled to next be in action against either the Bulgarian or USA fighter in the quarter finals on Sunday, August 1, at 9.15am.
The semi finals will then take place next Wednesday, August 4 - where the losers would be awarded bronze medals - before the final is held on Saturday, August 7.