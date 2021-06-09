Live
'I can finally say I’m an Olympian': Joy for Lowestoft mum-of-three
Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison may have narrowly missed out on gold but "a brilliant week" has seen her seal an Olympic spot.
The 27-year-old lost via a split decision in the flyweight final of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifying event in Paris on Tuesday.
The mother-of-three ended the tournament with a Team GB ticket to Tokyo and a silver medal in the women's flyweight division after just losing out to Turkey's Buse Naz Cakiroglu - the tournament's number one seed, and the second ranked boxer in the world.
After the final, GB Boxing tweeted: "After securing her place at the Tokyo Olympics earlier in the week, Charley ends the tournament with a silver medal in the women's flyweight division.
"That completes a brilliant week for the flyweight.
"Congrats and see you in Tokyo, Charley!"
Coached by John Cremin and Frank Bacon in Lowestoft since she was eight, Charley boxes for Attleborough Boxing Club but trains regularly in her hometown.
She tweeted: "I can finally say I’m an Olympian.
"Four weeks I’ve not seen my family, missed my babies like crazy - this makes it all worthwhile.
"I came for my place and that’s what I’ve got - I’m determined to make my dreams come true and my kids proud."
After ending with a silver medal, she added: "I know where I went wrong, won’t be making the same mistake twice.
"Onwards and upwards, I came for my Olympic spot and that’s what I got."