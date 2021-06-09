News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Live

'I can finally say I’m an Olympian': Joy for Lowestoft mum-of-three

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:09 AM June 9, 2021   
Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison in the flyweight final of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifying event in Paris. 

Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison in the flyweight final of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifying event in Paris. - Credit: @gbboxing Twitter

Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison may have narrowly missed out on gold but "a brilliant week" has seen her seal an Olympic spot.

The 27-year-old lost via a split decision in the flyweight final of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifying event in Paris on Tuesday.

The mother-of-three ended the tournament with a Team GB ticket to Tokyo and a silver medal in the women's flyweight division after just losing out to Turkey's Buse Naz Cakiroglu - the tournament's number one seed, and the second ranked boxer in the world.

After the final, GB Boxing tweeted: "After securing her place at the Tokyo Olympics earlier in the week, Charley ends the tournament with a silver medal in the women's flyweight division. 

"That completes a brilliant week for the flyweight.

You may also want to watch:

"Congrats and see you in Tokyo, Charley!"

Coached by John Cremin and Frank Bacon in Lowestoft since she was eight, Charley boxes for Attleborough Boxing Club but trains regularly in her hometown.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sailing smack set to star in 'historic' Mayflower celebrations
  2. 2 Coronavirus testing bus to visit Lowestoft
  3. 3 East Coast Truckers cancel convoy for second year in a row
  1. 4 'I can finally say I’m an Olympian': Joy for Lowestoft mum-of-three
  2. 5 What will happen to Suffolk MPs in the great boundary shake-up?
  3. 6 Appeal for cyclists to join funeral of former bike shop owner
  4. 7 Man, 50, charged after six-hour rooftop incident
  5. 8 Man denies stabbing 21-year-old and possessing lock-knife
  6. 9 Man in court after couple seriously hurt in A149 crash
  7. 10 Back of the net! Lowestoft firm to provide Euro 2020 goalposts

She tweeted: "I can finally say I’m an Olympian. 

"Four weeks I’ve not seen my family, missed my babies like crazy - this makes it all worthwhile.

"I came for my place and that’s what I’ve got - I’m determined to make my dreams come true and my kids proud."

After ending with a silver medal, she added: "I know where I went wrong, won’t be making the same mistake twice. 

"Onwards and upwards, I came for my Olympic spot and that’s what I got."












Olympics
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Boris Johnson holds up a string of sausages around his neck during a visit to Heck Foods Ltd. headquarters

Brexit

Britain prepares for 'sausage war' as Brexit negotiators meet to discuss...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Joe Biden drives the new electric Ford F-150 Lightning at the Ford Dearborn Development Center in Dearborn, Michigan

Joe Biden

Joe Biden to arrive in UK ahead of his first meeting with Boris Johnson

The New European

Logo Icon
HOHENFELS, GERMANY - AUGUST 10: Troops of the U.S. 173rd Airborne Brigade disembark from Osprey airc

American troops storm Bulgaria olive oil factory by accident

Steve Anglesey

Author Picture Icon
Benin Bronzes in the British Museum

Arts & Culture | Opinion

Should Britain send back the Benin Bronzes?

Barnaby Phillips

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus