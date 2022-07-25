'Let's go for it': Charley sets sights on becoming a two-time Olympian

Lowestoft's inspirational boxer Charley Davison is stepping up in class as she sets her sights on qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The 28-year-old Team GB Olympic boxer, from Lowestoft, will be moving up from the 52kg flyweight category and will now be boxing at the 54kg weight class.

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games getting under way this week, the mother of three will be training hard with the GB Boxing podium squad at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Although 14 boxers have been selected to represent Team England at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games that start on July 29, Charley unfortunately will not be competing as her weight category is not being contested at the Commonwealths.

A former clubmate of fellow Olympian Anthony Ogogo, Charley has been coached in Lowestoft by John Cremin and Frank Bacon since she eight.

Mr Cremin said: "Charley will return to Sheffield for training today (Monday).

"Sadly there is not a weight division at the Commonwealth Games for Charley to compete, so the focus is all on Paris in 2024.

"We've had meetings up at Sheffield with GB Boxing's Performance Director Rob McCracken over her next steps.

"She is the best girl on the squad by a long shot.

"Her next big contest is the Women's European Championships in Serbia in October where Charley will be boxing at 54kg.

"It is a new weight for her, but we've had all the chats - and Charley said 'let's go for it'."

As mum to three young children, Charley balances boxing with motherhood and has enjoyed a meteoric rise since she returned to the sport in 2018, following a seven-year break, which has seen her earn a place in the GB Boxing squad and qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

After the incredible achievement in getting to Tokyo 2020, Charley has set her sights firmly fixed on becoming a two-time Olympian and qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Mr Cremin said: "It is only two years away now.

"The aim is to qualify from the Europeans or World Championships next year and then go get a medal in Paris.

"To be a two times Olympian is unheard of - particularly around here."