Joy as golden youngsters gain chief scout awards

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:17 PM January 19, 2022
Oscar Cone, Tommy Hendricks, Jack Fuller and Fergus Barber

Pictured are Oscar Cone, Tommy Hendricks, Jack Fuller and Fergus Barber. - Credit: 14th Lowestoft Scout Troop

They may have been hindered by lockdowns over the past 18 months, but four Lowestoft youngsters showed great perseverance to complete a top award.

The four members of the 14th Lowestoft Scout Troop have gained the highest award in the scout section, the Chief Scout gold award.

The scouts had completed eight of their nine challenge awards but were hindered from undertaking their expedition challenge due to lockdown and Scout Association rules.

However, they were determined to complete the award and achieved this following their move to the Explorer section in late 2021.

Richard Brabben, assistant scout leader at the group, said: "The Scouts prepared twice for their expedition, only to be thwarted by being unable to camp.

"The youngsters were keen to complete the award and they finally managed it with a successful hike with all their equipment, cooking meals and an overnight stay.

"It has been challenging for all scouts during the pandemic to undertake all the activities they would normally enjoy, but the many weeks of 'Zoom meetings' are over and we are now fully back face to face providing all of the activities and experiences we are well known for."

The troop is looking forward to three camps at Hautbois, Norfolk, Hallowtree Suffolk and a weeks' summer camp at Blackwell Court, Bromsgrove.

Mr Brabben added: "It's our 85th year at the 14th in 2022, from when Philip Cocks - our Founder - was inspired to set up the Scout Group and we hope to provide a get together for all our scouts, leaders, parents and supporters, past and present, to catch-up and celebrate."

