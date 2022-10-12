'Fantastic' work of young artists on display at popular nature reserve
- Credit: Carlton Marshes
The work of budding young artists has gone on display at a popular nature reserve to promote an appreciation of local wildlife.
A children's art competition at Carlton Marshes in Lowestoft was held to encourage youngsters to share what the site - which is managed by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust - means to them.
The competition was won by Eloise Fowle, aged nine, whose artwork is now displayed for all to see at Carlton Marshes' Visitor Centre.
She said: "I feel very happy and excited.
"I am proud to see my work on the wall and I like knowing that other people like my art."
The competition was organised by the Waveney Valley Wildlife Group (WVWG), who named Martham's Jessica Stanton, aged 11, as runner up.
WVWG committee member Cheryl Harvey said: "It is so important for young people to be actively engaged with local wildlife and their habitats.
"This competition gave an opportunity for them to express their love of nature in a creative way."
Carlton Marshes is holding a quiz on October 18 at 6:30pm.
Tickets are available from the Visitors Centre or online.