'Fantastic' work of young artists on display at popular nature reserve

The work of budding young artists has gone on display at a popular nature reserve to promote an appreciation of local wildlife.

A children's art competition at Carlton Marshes in Lowestoft was held to encourage youngsters to share what the site - which is managed by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust - means to them.

The competition was won by Eloise Fowle, aged nine, whose artwork is now displayed for all to see at Carlton Marshes' Visitor Centre.

She said: "I feel very happy and excited.

"I am proud to see my work on the wall and I like knowing that other people like my art."

Eloise Fowle receiving her prizes from Charlotte Harding, Visitor Experience and Engagement Officer at Suffolk Wildlife Trust. - Credit: Carlton Marshes

The competition was organised by the Waveney Valley Wildlife Group (WVWG), who named Martham's Jessica Stanton, aged 11, as runner up.

WVWG committee member Cheryl Harvey said: "It is so important for young people to be actively engaged with local wildlife and their habitats.

"This competition gave an opportunity for them to express their love of nature in a creative way."

Carlton Marshes is holding a quiz on October 18 at 6:30pm.

Tickets are available from the Visitors Centre or online.