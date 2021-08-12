'Magnificent' sounds echo out around historic parish church

Published: 10:21 AM August 12, 2021

The St Margarets Church choir in Lowestoft in August 2021. - Credit: Kathryn Williams

A century-and-a-half of choral singing has been celebrated.

With St Margaret’s Church having always maintained a fine choral tradition, the choir of Lowestoft’s Parish Church has successfully marked 150 years since its foundation.

Founded in February 1871, it continues to thrive to this day - with a special service of Choral Evensong held to commemorate the occasion on Sunday, July 25.

Rector, the Rev Michael Asquith, said: “We weren’t sure initially if lockdown restrictions would be lifted in time for the whole choir to sing, but thankfully they were.

"The choir sang Stanford in C and Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus, which sounded magnificent.”

You may also want to watch:

Jonathan Williams, organist and choirmaster, said: “The choir at St. Margaret’s is growing and thriving with people of all ages singing with us.”

For details of possibly joining the choir, email Jonathan via music@stmargaretslowestoft.co.uk

The choir is currently cataloguing its archive of historic photographs, and if you have any old photos of the choir that could be reproduced, please contact the rector.