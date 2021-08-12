'Magnificent' sounds echo out around historic parish church
- Credit: Kathryn Williams
A century-and-a-half of choral singing has been celebrated.
With St Margaret’s Church having always maintained a fine choral tradition, the choir of Lowestoft’s Parish Church has successfully marked 150 years since its foundation.
Founded in February 1871, it continues to thrive to this day - with a special service of Choral Evensong held to commemorate the occasion on Sunday, July 25.
Rector, the Rev Michael Asquith, said: “We weren’t sure initially if lockdown restrictions would be lifted in time for the whole choir to sing, but thankfully they were.
"The choir sang Stanford in C and Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus, which sounded magnificent.”
Jonathan Williams, organist and choirmaster, said: “The choir at St. Margaret’s is growing and thriving with people of all ages singing with us.”
For details of possibly joining the choir, email Jonathan via music@stmargaretslowestoft.co.uk
The choir is currently cataloguing its archive of historic photographs, and if you have any old photos of the choir that could be reproduced, please contact the rector.