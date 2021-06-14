Development of iconic Gull Wing bridge to be documented by local company

Published: 2:52 PM June 14, 2021

CHPV Media’s Dr Andrew Pinder, left, and James Bass installing the first of two time lapse cameras to capture the Gull Wing bridge development in Lowestoft for the next two years. - Credit: CHPV Media

A long running media company is set to document the development of an iconic bridge over the next two years.

As work continues to gather pace ahead of the construction of the £126.75m Gull Wing third crossing in Lowestoft, a company that works in the offshore energy all over the world will be working closer to home as they record the progress of the much-needed bridge.

Delivered by Suffolk County Council and built by Farrans Construction, work started in March on the bridge, which will cross Lake Lothing and link Waveney Drive to Denmark Road and Peto Way.

Lowestoft-based media company CHPV has been awarded the contract to provide film and photography services that will record the development of the third crossing.

Ready to document the development of the iconic Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft, the CHPV Media team - Alan O’Neill, owner, Dr Andrew Pinder, Julian Claxton and James Bass. - Credit: CHPV Media

The four-strong CHPV Offshore Energy Media Services team, based at OrbisEnergy in Lowestoft, has been filming and photographing impressive feats of engineering and industry on land, sea and air, around the world for more than 56 years.

Its latest contract offers the rare opportunity for the team to work close to home, following the progress of the Gull Wing bridge, which is expected to open in summer 2023.

With its work - especially in the offshore energy sector - recognised globally, CHPV has grown an ever-expanding portfolio of services that includes installation filming, drone filming, safety inductions, training videos, PR and media coverage, project documentaries, 360-degree asset inspection, long term time lapse, 3D animation, in-house 4k video editing and stock images and footage.

As its main market is in the offshore renewable industry, with clients including many of the largest global players, CHPV has one of world’s largest archives of the offshore energy sector - with more than two million photographs and hundreds of hours of video.

The CHPV team consists of owner Alan O’Neill, Julian Claxton, Dr Andrew Pinder and James Bass.

Mr O’Neill said: “To document this important milestone in the development of our town is incredibly thrilling.

"Having worked offshore for so many years and spent my life documenting projects around the world, it’s great to be able to film such an impressive development on our doorstep."