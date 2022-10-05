Take the plunge with 'iconic' Christmas Day swim set to return

A popular festive tradition that attracts thousands of people is set to make a welcome return.

After being cancelled amid the continuing coronavirus crisis for the past two years, organisers have confirmed that the Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim is back for 2022.

Having last been held in 2019, back then the popular swim attracted crowds of around 3,000 people and “the biggest turn out yet” of more than 400 registered swimmers for the 42nd festive plunge.

The Christmas Day swim in Lowestoft in 2019. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Everyone Active 2022 Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim, sponsored by JME, will be going ahead once more - meaning hundreds of Santas, Christmas elves and superheroes will return to the beach.

Swimmer applications for the 43rd festive plunge will open in November, with the event spearheaded by Everyone Active and supported by HM Coastguard, Lowestoft Volunteer Lifeguard Corps, Lowestoft Lions, St John Ambulance, RNLI and new for this year, East Point Pavilion.

The Christmas Day swim in Lowestoft 2019. - Credit: Mick Howes

Sponsored again by JME Advanced Inspection Systems, who have been based in Lowestoft since 1986, last year they celebrated the company’s 35th anniversary.

A spokesman for the event organisers said: "A huge thanks to East Point Pavilion, who will provide the swimmers’ changing and registration areas."

Registration will be at East Point Pavilion with the swim taking place between East Point Pavilion and Claremont Pier.

With the funds raised to be shared equally, organisers said monies raised will go "to the lifeline of our communities" – the NHS, specifically the James Paget Charity Trust – as well as the usual core charities.

The Christmas Day swim in Lowestoft in 2019. - Credit: Mick Howes

Maxine Taylor, charity co-ordinator for the James Paget University Hospital, said: "I would like to thank Matt and the team for their consideration of the James Paget Hospital charity this year.

"It will mean a lot to our team that the local community has once again got behind them and supported them it what has been a very difficult year.

"It is fantastic that the monies raised will be used for staff welfare, as the face to face counselling service that the charity and well-being team put in place has certainly been an important part of the staff services we offer."

The core charities (helpers) are Lowestoft Lions, Lowestoft Lifeguard Volunteer Corps, St John Ambulance (local branch) and the Brian Gallagher Football Fund.

Swimmers’ applications will be available online and in person from the Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft in early November.

On registration, swimmers are required to make a minimum £5 donation to ensure their registration is complete.

Monies can still be handed in on the day, with organisers operating a band system - so please make sure you register as no registration, no swim.

Iconic fundraiser

Donna Taylor, operations manager for Everyone Active at Waterlane Leisure Centre, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this special event, which is of such importance to the local community and fantastic charitable causes.

"It will be great to welcome everyone on Christmas Day."

Matt Stebbings, event volunteer, said: “Each year we raise the bar on our target and this year should not be any different.

"We want people to once again enjoy a fun family tradition, albeit carefully and safely.

"The swim is part of many families’ local traditions and we want local people to once again get behind, dig deep and say thank you to our frontline NHS workers, based at the JPUH.

"As always, we will be collecting donations so please donate as much as you can to help these great causes."

JME general manager, Steve Hunt, said: “We are proud to support such an iconic local fundraising event, our business has grown over the years in Lowestoft to which we are proud of our local heritage.

"So, the decision to sponsor this year’s event was an easy one due to the fact the money raised goes back into our local community.

"We would like to thank everyone in advance for taking part and helping to raise money for our local hospital the James Paget.”