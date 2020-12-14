Joy as Christmas window competition lights up street

Published: 4:03 PM December 14, 2020

A town street has been lit up for the festive season as a Christmas window competition has proved to be a dazzling success.

The Kirkley Christmas Window Competition was set up this year on London Road South in Lowestoft following a year which has proved to be far from normal.

Some 26 businesses who are members of the Kirkley Independent Traders Group (KIT) took part and adorned their shop windows with everything from Christmas trees, to Christmas jumpers and lights.

Jacqueline Hardie has sponsored the event. - Credit: Jacqueline Hardie

Jacqueline Hardie, runs Seagulls and Other Birds on London Road South and also works as a town councillor and Chair of Kirkley Residents Association.

She decided to sponsor the Kirkley Christmas Window Competition and said she plans on it becoming an annual event. She said: "The Kirkley Independent Traders Group was formed earlier this year to promote shops and businesses in Kirkley to locals and members further afield.

"Covid scuppered these plans and East Suffolk Council pulled out of putting up Christmas lights in London Road South.

"I decided to come up with the idea of a Christmas Window Competition for businesses in the area and decided to sponsor it.

"I put out the request on Facebook and received great interest."

Hunny Bee Vintage, one of the runners up. - Credit: Jacqueline Hardie

This year's event has proved to be a major success for the local area, designed to spread Christmas cheer and establish London Road South as an up and coming, independent shopping district in Lowestoft.

Mrs Hardie said: "I really wanted London Road South to get into the festive spirit.

"November is usually a busy Christmas shopping period here on London Road South and it gave many business owners something to work on."

Judging of the competition was done on Saturday, December 12 by Kate Ellis from East Suffolk Council Regeneration Team, Rebecca Styles from the Heritage Action Zone and Matthew Grafton from Kirkley People's Forum.

Wendy's House was also runner up. - Credit: Jacqueline Hardie

Kirkley Florist won the competition, winning £200, and runners up were Wendy's House, Hunny Bee Vintage, Ivy Dreams and Coco Little Things who won a hamper and champagne.

Boss of Kirkley Florist Pat Woolley reacted to winning the competition saying: "We are very pleased and also surprised as we didn't expect to win.

"It's nice to see all the shops lit up for Christmas time on the street."