Church bells muffled in preparation for tolling prior to Queen’s funeral

Martin Dennison and Tiger Krykant checking the installation of the leather muffle on the tenor bell which weighs over half a ton and is 404 years old. Half muffled bells are traditionally rung at funerals. - Credit: Robin Keightley

Bellringers in a coastal church are - in common with other campanologists across the country - preparing their bells with muffles in preparation for the Queen’s funeral.

St Michael’s Church in Oulton, near Lowestoft will be joining with bell towers throughout the UK to chime out a sombre half-muffled peal in mourning for the Queen.

The muffles were being attached to the bells in the belfry at St Michael’s this week in preparation for the funeral ring on Monday.

Bell ringers Martin Dennison and Tiger Krykant attaching the leather muffles in preparation for ringing prior to the Queen's funeral on Monday. - Credit: Robin Keightley

Assistant church warden and bell ringer, Robin Keightley, said: “St Michael’s has six bells, five of which are over 400 years old and were made in Norwich.

"Muffled bells are mainly used at the death of a monarch or senior statesperson.

"A muffle is a pad of leather which we have attached to one side of each bell clapper to dull the sound of the bell and produce a ‘dull note’.

The bell team at St. Michael’s Church in Oulton ringing the bells in October last year. - Credit: Mick Howes

"On the day of the funeral, we will ring the six bells half-muffled and toll the tenor bell prior to the funeral service."

St. Michael’s Church in Oulton. - Credit: Mick Howes

St. Michael’s Church is open from 9am to 5pm daily for anyone wishing to sign the Book of Condolence, up until next Tuesday, September 20.

There will be a team ministry Service of Thanksgiving for the life and reign of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which is being held at St Mark’s Church, Oulton Broad starting at 6pm on Friday, September 16.