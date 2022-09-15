News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Church bells muffled in preparation for tolling prior to Queen’s funeral

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:20 PM September 15, 2022
Martin Dennison and Tiger Krykant

Martin Dennison and Tiger Krykant checking the installation of the leather muffle on the tenor bell which weighs over half a ton and is 404 years old. Half muffled bells are traditionally rung at funerals. - Credit: Robin Keightley

Bellringers in a coastal church are - in common with other campanologists across the country - preparing their bells with muffles in preparation for the Queen’s funeral.  

St Michael’s Church in Oulton, near Lowestoft will be joining with bell towers throughout the UK to chime out a sombre half-muffled peal in mourning for the Queen.

The muffles were being attached to the bells in the belfry at St Michael’s this week in preparation for the funeral ring on Monday.

Bell ringers prepare for ringing prior to the Queen's funeral on Monday

Bell ringers Martin Dennison and Tiger Krykant attaching the leather muffles in preparation for ringing prior to the Queen's funeral on Monday. - Credit: Robin Keightley

Assistant church warden and bell ringer, Robin Keightley, said: “St Michael’s has six bells, five of which are over 400 years old and were made in Norwich.

"Muffled bells are mainly used at the death of a monarch or senior statesperson.

"A muffle is a pad of leather which we have attached to one side of each bell clapper to dull the sound of the bell and produce a ‘dull note’.

The bell team at St. Michael’s Church in Oulton ringing the bells in October last year.

The bell team at St. Michael’s Church in Oulton ringing the bells in October last year. - Credit: Mick Howes

"On the day of the funeral, we will ring the six bells half-muffled and toll the tenor bell prior to the funeral service."

St. Michael’s Church in Oulton.

St. Michael’s Church in Oulton. - Credit: Mick Howes

Most Read

  1. 1 £200,000 of cannabis plants found during police drugs raid
  2. 2 Work gathering pace on new Taco Bell restaurant in coastal town
  3. 3 Popular steam rally's return to go ahead to boost local causes
  1. 4 Teenage boys arrested in connection with chainsaw theft
  2. 5 Record turnout as scarecrows are showcased at 'really big village event'
  3. 6 Coastal town to feature on BBC’s Antiques Road Trip for third time
  4. 7 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
  5. 8 East coast powerlifters on top of the world after representing GB
  6. 9 Artist astonished as work is recognised by the Queen days before her death
  7. 10 'Do not eat' - Dessert sold by Asda found to pose health risk

St. Michael’s Church is open from 9am to 5pm daily for anyone wishing to sign the Book of Condolence, up until next Tuesday, September 20.

There will be a team ministry Service of Thanksgiving for the life and reign of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which is being held at St Mark’s Church, Oulton Broad starting at 6pm on Friday, September 16.

The Queen
Royal Family
Oulton Broad News
Lowestoft News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

New Portuguese restaurant opens in Lowestoft. Flint Portuguese. Part owner and manager, Ricardo Jorg

Restaurant brings theatre of fire and flames to the kitchen

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Molly Haylock has been reported missing from Lowestoft, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Police concerned for welfare of vulnerable missing 15-year-old girl

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
ipswich crown court

Woman with £8,000 stolen goods behaved 'like magpie', judge says

Jane Hunt

person
The Normanston Park outdoor fitness area in Lowestoft is officially opened.

New outdoor gyms unveiled at two parks as refurbished play area opens

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon