Church bells muffled in preparation for tolling prior to Queen’s funeral
- Credit: Robin Keightley
Bellringers in a coastal church are - in common with other campanologists across the country - preparing their bells with muffles in preparation for the Queen’s funeral.
St Michael’s Church in Oulton, near Lowestoft will be joining with bell towers throughout the UK to chime out a sombre half-muffled peal in mourning for the Queen.
The muffles were being attached to the bells in the belfry at St Michael’s this week in preparation for the funeral ring on Monday.
Assistant church warden and bell ringer, Robin Keightley, said: “St Michael’s has six bells, five of which are over 400 years old and were made in Norwich.
"Muffled bells are mainly used at the death of a monarch or senior statesperson.
"A muffle is a pad of leather which we have attached to one side of each bell clapper to dull the sound of the bell and produce a ‘dull note’.
"On the day of the funeral, we will ring the six bells half-muffled and toll the tenor bell prior to the funeral service."
Most Read
- 1 £200,000 of cannabis plants found during police drugs raid
- 2 Work gathering pace on new Taco Bell restaurant in coastal town
- 3 Popular steam rally's return to go ahead to boost local causes
- 4 Teenage boys arrested in connection with chainsaw theft
- 5 Record turnout as scarecrows are showcased at 'really big village event'
- 6 Coastal town to feature on BBC’s Antiques Road Trip for third time
- 7 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
- 8 East coast powerlifters on top of the world after representing GB
- 9 Artist astonished as work is recognised by the Queen days before her death
- 10 'Do not eat' - Dessert sold by Asda found to pose health risk
St. Michael’s Church is open from 9am to 5pm daily for anyone wishing to sign the Book of Condolence, up until next Tuesday, September 20.
There will be a team ministry Service of Thanksgiving for the life and reign of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which is being held at St Mark’s Church, Oulton Broad starting at 6pm on Friday, September 16.