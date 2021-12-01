Theatre lights to illuminate Church for 'really special' outdoor carol service

St Michael’s Church in Oulton will be illuminated in coloured lighting for the community outdoor churchyard carols. - Credit: St Michael's Parish

Churchyard carol singing in a north Suffolk village will be staged outside as it is set to feature innovative, dramatic lighting for the first time.

The exterior of St Michael’s Church in Oulton is set to be illuminated for the community carols event with strings of lights being installed up and down the paths and with the sides of the church lit in coloured shades.

St Michael’s Church in Oulton will be illuminated in coloured lighting for the community outdoor churchyard carols. - Credit: St Michael's Parish

Team Vicar Designate for the Oulton Broad Team Ministry, Rev Andy Bunter said: “This should be really special and atmospheric.

"Students from Sir John Leman High School in Beccles will be coming to take charge of the way that the church is lit up as part of the project work they are doing.

"When they came to practice and to try out the lights – it looked really good."

St Michael’s Church in Oulton will be illuminated in coloured lighting for the community outdoor churchyard carols. - Credit: St Michael's Parish

Rev Bunter added: "I understand that they will be using big theatre lights as used in dramatic studio productions and also moving headlights in the style of the ‘Who wants to be a millionaire’ television quiz show.

"They are also going to light up the inside of the building to get it looking lovely and ready for Christmas."

With St Michael’s community outdoor churchyard carols taking place at 5pm on Sunday, December 12 there will also be parish carol services across all three churches in the group - including outdoor carols at St Mark’s in Oulton Broad as well at 5pm on Saturday, December 18.

Team Vicar Andy Bunter added: "We invite everybody to come along and join with carol singing outside.

"There will be hot chocolate and mince pies too and although it might be cold and it could even be a little bit wet - but it is Christmas – and with the lights it should be a really memorable and enjoyable occasion.

"Donations will be split between the Parish and Tear Fund.”