Joy as CityFibre backs Lowestoft landmark with sponsorship deal

Published: 3:52 PM July 22, 2021

An iconic pier has received a funding boost that helps to secure its future.

CityFibre, the UK’s third national digital infrastructure platform, is sponsoring the South Pier in Lowestoft for the next 12 months to help protect the future of the local landmark.

(Left to Right) Cllr Andy Pearce - Lowestoft Town Councillor and Lowestoft South Pier Board Member; Stan Gowen - Lowestoft South Pier Secretary and Board Member; Charles Kitchin – City Manager, CityFibre; Peter Aldous Waveney MP - Lowestoft South Pier Chairman and Board Member; Danny Steel – Lowestoft South Pier Vice Chairman, Treasurer and Board Member; Richard Best - East Suffolk Communities Project Manager and advisor to the Lowestoft South Pier Board. - Credit: CityFibre

At a special ceremony last Friday, the South Pier - with a legacy that dates back to 1846 - benefited from a sponsorship deal that will ensure the community can continue to enjoy it long into the future.

With fun for all the family at the pier, it is also a favoured fishing spot with easy accessibility for disabled anglers and acts as a community hub for all.

L to R: Charles Kitchin, Danny Steel, Stan Gowen (Lowestoft Sea Anglers), Andy Pearce, Richard Best and Peter Aldous. - Credit: Mick Howes

The funding comes as CityFibre makes significant progress on its £14m full fibre network rollout in Lowestoft, which will soon give residents access to the fastest and most reliable digital connectivity available.

The rollout is due for completion in 2022.

Charles Kitchin - CityFibre’s City Manager for Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Charles Kitchin, CityFibre’s City Manager for Lowestoft, said: “At CityFibre we understand the value that strong infrastructure brings to a town, and the joy that the South Pier has brought to Lowestoft since the 19th century is a fantastic example of this in action.

"We hope Lowestoft residents and visitors benefit from this sponsorship and continue to create fond memories at The South Pier.

Charles Kitchin - CityFibre’s City Manager for Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

“Our £14m investment in next-generation digital infrastructure in Lowestoft will transform the town into one of the world’s best digitally connected areas.

"We hope our digital infrastructure will leave a lasting and impactful legacy in Lowestoft, just as the South Pier has.”

Lowestoft’s South Pier is a project championed by Waveney MP Peter Aldous and businessman Danny Steel, who teamed up to reopen the pier after it was closed to the public for around two years in 2013.

In 2015 the duo sought to bring the landmark back to the town, establishing a non-profit company to take over the pier and reopen it to the community.

Mr Aldous said: “It’s great that CityFibre are supporting the South Pier, which is such an important attraction for Lowestoft, for both local residents and visitors, whether they are going for a walk or want to fish.

"This is particularly welcome ahead of the holidays and it is to be hoped that the current good weather continues in the coming weeks, so that as many people as possible can enjoy the Pier.”