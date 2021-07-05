Concern for woman, 42, missing for a week

Published: 12:04 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 1:43 PM July 5, 2021

A woman who was last seen walking along a coastal path is still missing, police have confirmed.

Concerns were raised for Claudia Castle last week after the 42-year-old, from Wrentham, was reported missing to police.

She was last seen on Wednesday, June 30 walking along the coastal path in Covehithe, but has not been heard from since Monday, June 28.

She was reported as missing to police on June 30, and Suffolk Police confirmed on Monday, July 5 that Ms Castle was still missing and "enquiries remain ongoing."

She is described as being 5ft 8ins, of heavy build with long black hair.

A police spokesman said: "When she was last seen she was wearing thick clothing and a bandana around her head and pushing a bike with panniers.

"The bike is believed to be a dark purple Falcon Interceptor ladies bike.

"Claudia is known to enjoy walking and camping, and may be staying in the local area."

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting crime reference number 309 of June 30.
































