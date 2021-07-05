News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Concern for woman, 42, missing for a week

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:04 PM July 5, 2021    Updated: 1:43 PM July 5, 2021
Police are concerned for missing Wrentham woman Claudia Castle

Police are concerned for missing Wrentham woman Claudia Castle - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A woman who was last seen walking along a coastal path is still missing, police have confirmed.

Concerns were raised for Claudia Castle last week after the 42-year-old, from Wrentham, was reported missing to police.

She was last seen on Wednesday, June 30 walking along the coastal path in Covehithe, but has not been heard from since Monday, June 28.

She was reported as missing to police on June 30, and Suffolk Police confirmed on Monday, July 5 that Ms Castle was still missing and "enquiries remain ongoing."

She is described as being 5ft 8ins, of heavy build with long black hair.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said: "When she was last seen she was wearing thick clothing and a bandana around her head and pushing a bike with panniers.

"The bike is believed to be a dark purple Falcon Interceptor ladies bike.

Most Read

  1. 1 New community inspired craft store opens in Lowestoft
  2. 2 Man arrested in police raid that nets drugs and cash
  3. 3 Elderly woman hit by car in town centre
  1. 4 'Pointless destruction' - Garden furniture thrown into park's pond
  2. 5 Concern for woman, 42, missing for a week
  3. 6 Watch - Moment dangerous tree felled as busy road closed
  4. 7 'Learn to live with Covid' - PM to reveal major easing of lockdown rules
  5. 8 Joy for primary school with 'wonderful' scooter storage pod award
  6. 9 Two charged in connection with supplying crack cocaine and heroin
  7. 10 Ipswich Town friendly postponed

"Claudia is known to enjoy walking and camping, and may be staying in the local area."

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting crime reference number 309 of June 30.









Suffolk Live
Lowestoft News
Beccles News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Trouble flared on Bridge Road, Oulton Broad in Lowestoft.

Video

Man arrested following fight after England's Euros win over Germany

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
23 year-old Callum Brankin admitted causing careless driving at Ipswich Crown Court today

Man 'besotted' with barmaid breaches court order banning him from contact

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
L-R: Andrew Jarvis, Cllr Linda Coulam, Elliot Dawes, Bridget Law, Wendy Evans-Hendrick and Fern Lincoln.

East Suffolk Council

New accommodation unveiled to help support former rough sleepers

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The area of land adjacent to Dunburgh Road in Dunburgh, Beccles.

'A rare opportunity' - Beautiful area of land near Beccles set for auction

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus