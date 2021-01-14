Hospice raises £77,000 for families across Waveney

Published: 3:28 PM January 14, 2021

A coastal hospice has raised £77,000 for families across Waveney as part of its Christmas campaign, Be a Star.

People were encouraged by St Elizabeth Hospice, which has a base in Beccles and Ipswich, to host their own socially distanced fundraising activities or to donate to the charity directly.

The money raised will contribute towards vital care for people with progressive and life limiting illnesses.

Pauline Donkin, Head of Individual Giving and Supporter Care at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are so grateful for the fantastic response we have received for Be a Star.

“Christmas is a special time for everyone but especially for the families and patients we care for.

"Illness doesn’t stop during the festive season and via our Ipswich inpatient unit, our nurses in the community and six specialist palliative care beds in Beccles we supported hundreds of patients and their families this Christmas.

"A service we would not be able to provide without the continued support we receive from local communities.”