Growing concern for Lowestoft woman missing for eight days
Published: 7:31 AM December 9, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Police
Concern is growing for a woman from Lowestoft who has not been seen since December 1.
Amy Woolston, 30, was last seen in the area of James Paget Hospital in Great Yarmouth at 9pm.
She is described as a white female. No further description and no description of clothing when last seen is available at this time.
Officers are extremely concerned for Amy and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting missing person reference 133462.