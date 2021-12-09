News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Growing concern for Lowestoft woman missing for eight days

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:31 AM December 9, 2021
Amy Woolston from Lowestoft was last seen near James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for help searching for Amy Woolston, from Lowestoft, who was last seen on December 1. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Concern is growing for a woman from Lowestoft who has not been seen since December 1.

Amy Woolston, 30, was last seen in the area of James Paget Hospital in Great Yarmouth at 9pm.

She is described as a white female. No further description and no description of clothing when last seen is available at this time.

Officers are extremely concerned for Amy and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting missing person reference 133462.

