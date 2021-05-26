Work to start soon on beach huts that have divided opinion

Published: 1:04 PM May 26, 2021

Work to create bold new beach huts as part of the wider regeneration of a coastal town is set to start soon.

The stabilisation work on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft was completed in May. - Credit: Mick Howes

A £2.6m scheme, which will see 72 contemporary beach huts installed as a replacement for the 58 concrete beach chalets that were demolished on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, was approved last week.

The concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft prior to demolition. - Credit: Mick Howes

With the chalets closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety concerns, work started in July last year as part of a wider investment programme for the area.

Work to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Earlier this year, the designs - which feature a new "two deck construction" of beach huts - divided opinion as some labelled them as "hideous" while others said they looked "beautiful".

A CGI visualisation of the new Lowestoft Jubilee Promenade beach huts - Credit: East Suffolk Council

On Tuesday, May 18 East Suffolk Council’s Planning Committee North voted to approve the plans by six votes to three, after public comments had included 25 objections and nine supporters.

Now, the council has confirmed that work will begin soon, with completion scheduled for August.

With the Jubilee Parade project one of several regeneration projects set out within the Seafront Vision, the South Seafront Masterplan and the Lowestoft Town Investment Plan, the council said that the new beach huts "will support other regeneration projects, including the repurposing of the East Point Pavilion into a cultural and community space".

The East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Designed by Norwich-based architects Chaplin Farrant, the £2.6m project will create split level beach huts, which will face partially south to ensure maximum sunshine throughout the day.

The tips of the structures will face eastwards, reflecting Lowestoft’s position as the most easterly location in the country.

A raised decking promenade will also be created to enable people to sit in front of the new huts without restricting access to those using the promenade.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development. Picture: East Suffolk Council - Credit: Archant

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “The regeneration of Lowestoft’s South Beach includes bold, attractive designs which will put Lowestoft on the map and help it gain further recognition as a destination.

"Tourism is incredibly important to East Suffolk and these striking new beach huts will attract visitors from across the country, increasing footfall in the town centre, boosting the local economy and enhancing the lives of local residents.”