New convenience store earmarked for former Boots pharmacy

Published: 12:26 PM May 5, 2021

The former Boots pharmacy, on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A new convenience store could open its doors at the site of a former chemist.

Plans for a new shopfront on St Peter’s Street in Lowestoft have been given the go-ahead.

East Suffolk Council approved plans under delegated powers for the new shopfront at the former Boots pharmacy that closed on St Peter’s Street in August last year.

Now, an application for a new premises licence for the convenience store, which is yet to be named, is set to be heard next week.

East Suffolk Council's licensing sub-committee is due to meet remotely via Zoom on Wednesday, May 12 to discuss an application from Rajendran Rajmoan.

The convenience store plans to open from 7am to 11pm on Sunday to Thursday and from 7am to midnight on Friday's and Saturday's with the "Sale of alcohol – off sales" proposed between these times.

The hearing is due to take place after one representation against the application was received, with concerns raised about the level of crime and anti-social behaviour in the area and the presence of three licenced shops locally.



























