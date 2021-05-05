News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Cornish man in search for long lost Lowestoft relatives

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 7:06 PM May 5, 2021   
thomas and iris muttitt

Thomas Muttitt, pictured with his wife Iris Davies in 1985. - Credit: Muttitt family

A man who has lived in Cornwall most of his life is in search of potential long lost relatives in the Lowestoft area.

Vernon Alway, 63, is in search of any living relatives of his late grandfather Thomas Muttitt, who was born in Suffolk in 1903 and who passed away in the late 1980s.

Mr Alway's grandfather died when he was just 22 and the only living relative with links to Suffolk and Lowestoft was Mr Alway's mother, Gladys Elizabeth Muttitt, who passed away three weeks ago aged 83.

vernon alway

Vernon Alway (pictured) is looking for any long lost relatives of his late grandfather - Credit: Alway family

He said: "When I was a child, I met my grandfather's brother and sister because they came down to Cornwall in the mid 1960s.

"His sister was called Nellie Carter and she lived in Clacton but she has now passed away.

You may also want to watch:

"His brother was Ted Muttitt and both himself and Thomas served in the Royal Navy and spent many years at sea."

dollar princess

A model of the Dollar Princess Thomas Muttitt used to ride on. - Credit: Alway family

Mr Alway is appealing to anyone who may be a relation to him or knows of relations to come forward.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man who assaulted young girl has sex offences prevention order lifted
  2. 2 Empty town centre store sells ahead of auction
  3. 3 Man arrested after police find 200 cannabis plants in building
  1. 4 New convenience store earmarked for former Boots pharmacy
  2. 5 Lifeboat launched to kayakers 'in trouble' off coast
  3. 6 Man, 22, charged over stabbing as victim remains 'critical'
  4. 7 Plea to identify woman after staffie attacks three dogs in Kessingland
  5. 8 Town's Post Office branch to reopen
  6. 9 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
  7. 10 Tributes to high street mechanic known as a 'local legend'

If you have anymore information email jasper.king@archant.co.uk

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police activity centred on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft, which remains closed off this morning

Road cordoned off as police investigate 'overnight incident'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon remains in place on St Peter's Street following a stabbing on Saturday evening

Crime | Updated

Man fighting for life after stabbing - five arrests over attempted murder

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Rachel Burrows and Kevin Prewitt, from Lowestoft

Ipswich Crown Court

'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Police activity centred on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft, which remains closed off this morning

Man fighting for life after stabbing - five arrests over attempted murder

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus