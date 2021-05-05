Cornish man in search for long lost Lowestoft relatives
A man who has lived in Cornwall most of his life is in search of potential long lost relatives in the Lowestoft area.
Vernon Alway, 63, is in search of any living relatives of his late grandfather Thomas Muttitt, who was born in Suffolk in 1903 and who passed away in the late 1980s.
Mr Alway's grandfather died when he was just 22 and the only living relative with links to Suffolk and Lowestoft was Mr Alway's mother, Gladys Elizabeth Muttitt, who passed away three weeks ago aged 83.
He said: "When I was a child, I met my grandfather's brother and sister because they came down to Cornwall in the mid 1960s.
"His sister was called Nellie Carter and she lived in Clacton but she has now passed away.
"His brother was Ted Muttitt and both himself and Thomas served in the Royal Navy and spent many years at sea."
Mr Alway is appealing to anyone who may be a relation to him or knows of relations to come forward.
If you have anymore information email jasper.king@archant.co.uk