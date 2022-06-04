News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Picnic in the park draws large crowd to coastal village

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:12 PM June 4, 2022
Zoe and Samuel Parle and Lynne Bland toast the Queen

A coastal village has got in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee swing by holding a well attended picnic in the park event.

The playing field at Corton, near Lowestoft, was jam-packed with family fun activities on Friday afternoon.

A picnic in the park was held at Corton on Friday

As well as people enjoying picnics in the sunshine there was live music, food stalls, a craft fair and children’s entertainment.

One of the highlights of the picnic in the park event was a maypole dance performed by children from Corton Primary School.

A maypole dance was performed by Corton Primary School pupils

There was a cake stall set up by the 1st Corton Brownies, with chocolate brownies proving a popular treat.

The 1st Corton Brownies cake stall was popular

Great Yarmouth Brass Band also kept the crowd entertained with a range of songs, including patriotic ones.

Great Yarmouth Brass Band performed

On Thursday night the village had celebrated the jubilee with a beacon lighting ceremony, which involved the James Paget University Hospital Choir.

Gill Armstrong and Maureen Boughton served up treats at Thursday's beacon lighting event in Corton

The Corton Primary School pupils enjoyed taking part in the picnic in the park event

