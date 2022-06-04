Picnic in the park draws large crowd to coastal village
- Credit: Mick Howes
A coastal village has got in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee swing by holding a well attended picnic in the park event.
The playing field at Corton, near Lowestoft, was jam-packed with family fun activities on Friday afternoon.
As well as people enjoying picnics in the sunshine there was live music, food stalls, a craft fair and children’s entertainment.
One of the highlights of the picnic in the park event was a maypole dance performed by children from Corton Primary School.
There was a cake stall set up by the 1st Corton Brownies, with chocolate brownies proving a popular treat.
Great Yarmouth Brass Band also kept the crowd entertained with a range of songs, including patriotic ones.
On Thursday night the village had celebrated the jubilee with a beacon lighting ceremony, which involved the James Paget University Hospital Choir.
