Picnic in the park draws large crowd to coastal village

Zoe and Samuel Parle and Lynne Bland toast the Queen - Credit: Mick Howes

A coastal village has got in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee swing by holding a well attended picnic in the park event.

The playing field at Corton, near Lowestoft, was jam-packed with family fun activities on Friday afternoon.

A picnic in the park was held at Corton on Friday - Credit: Mick Howes

As well as people enjoying picnics in the sunshine there was live music, food stalls, a craft fair and children’s entertainment.

One of the highlights of the picnic in the park event was a maypole dance performed by children from Corton Primary School.

A maypole dance was performed by Corton Primary School pupils - Credit: Mick Howes

There was a cake stall set up by the 1st Corton Brownies, with chocolate brownies proving a popular treat.

The 1st Corton Brownies cake stall was popular - Credit: Mick Howes

Great Yarmouth Brass Band also kept the crowd entertained with a range of songs, including patriotic ones.

Great Yarmouth Brass Band performed - Credit: Mick Howes

On Thursday night the village had celebrated the jubilee with a beacon lighting ceremony, which involved the James Paget University Hospital Choir.

Gill Armstrong and Maureen Boughton served up treats at Thursday's beacon lighting event in Corton - Credit: Mick Howes

The Corton Primary School pupils enjoyed taking part in the picnic in the park event - Credit: Mick Howes

