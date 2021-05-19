'A lifeline' - Landlord duo launch much needed community café

Published: 12:12 PM May 19, 2021

Publicans Beverley Cooper and Chris Nilsson celebrate the opening of the new community café with Pub is The Hub regional advisor Terry Stork. - Credit: Pub is The Hub

A landlord duo who have been pulling pints for five years are adding the brewing of coffee to their list by opening a much needed community café.

Chris Nilsson and Beverley Cooper have opened a new community café at the White Horse in Corton, to support local residents who have suffered during the pandemic.

The pair, who have run the pub for five years, rallied to help people in the local area during lockdown by delivering essential supplies and collecting prescriptions for the vulnerable.

Publicans Chris Nilsson and Beverley Cooper celebrate the opening of the community café. - Credit: Pub is The Hub

But they soon realised that as there are many elderly local residents and a lack of services in the area, there was a need for a community café and takeaway food service.





Chris Nilsson said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from our customers since reopening our outside area in April.

“The community café will provide a lifeline to many in the area who have been finding the lockdown a challenge.”

The idea was spurred on when the duo launched a takeaway service back in January. - Credit: Pub is The Hub

The duo first launched a takeaway in January and it has been a roaring success.

The new community café will offer a range of coffees and teas, sandwiches, sausage rolls as well as cakes, brownies and cookies homemade by local baker Sam Butcher.

A renovated area of the pub has been transformed into the community café after they received help from a community services fund grant from Pub is The Hub, a not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify and provide essential local services.

A designated area of the pub will act as the community café. - Credit: Pub is The Hub

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Terry Stork said: “Publicans Bev and Chris really stepped in to help local residents when the lockdowns hit and the launch of their takeaway service has been a great success.

“The community café will offer those living locally the chance to meet and socialise following a time when many of them have been isolated due to lockdown.”

The café will be a vital part of the community in Corton. - Credit: Pub is The Hub

The pub also has a village store, which it opened in 2019, again with the support of Pub is The Hub, which has been crucial in helping residents access essentials as well as enabling them to have some social interaction.

The White Horse reopened for outside trading on April 12 with an outside marquee.

There is also a new menu focusing on premium pub classics.