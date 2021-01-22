Bulky waste collection service suspended
- Credit: East Suffolk Council Facebook
A council has temporarily suspended its bulky waste collection service to ensure household waste and recycling collections are prioritised.
East Suffolk Council and partners East Suffolk Norse has suspended the service - which offers the collection and disposal of large items such as fridges, washing machines and sofas - from Friday, January 22 with no new orders being taken after this date.
By doing this, the council said that more vehicles and crews will be used to collect household waste and recycling during the current restrictions.
James Mallinder, the council's cabinet member for the environment, said: “We appreciate suspending this service may cause some inconvenience however it is something we must do to ensure we can continue to deliver our essential refuse and recycling collections.
“Suffolk’s Recycling Centres remain open at this time and anyone wishing to dispose of unwanted household items can book a slot at their nearest centre.”
Alternatively residents are encouraged to store any large unwanted items until the bulky waste service resumes.
