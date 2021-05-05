'We are really grateful': Appreciation for jab volunteers

Published: 3:17 PM May 5, 2021

Dr Lucie Barker and Doug Riley handing over a certificate of appreciation and cheque to John Swatton, President of Lowestoft Lions. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Work to provide Covid-19 vaccinations in Lowestoft has been proceeding at speed and the vital contribution of volunteers has been recognised.

The Lowestoft Primary Care Network clinical director Dr Lucie Barker has this week presented certificates of appreciation to Lowestoft Lions for their support with meet and greet duties and car park marshalling at the Tudor Wing at Kirkley Mill Health Centre.

Dr Barker said: “We are really grateful for the support from the Lions Club and friends for their help.

"They have been extremely reliable and have always delivered come rain, snow and shine.

"To show our gratitude we have presented a £1,000 cheque to the Lowestoft Lions charity account.

“In addition, in excess of 25 local people have volunteered to provide ushering help indoors as well as others who provide unpaid data administration support.

"We are also grateful to current and retired GP and nurses together with other retired medical professionals.”

Dr Barker added: “The vaccination programme continues to make strong progress and we are urging everyone to be patient.

"Everyone who is eligible will receive a vaccine if they want one.”



